Lancom Technology launches Cloud Solution Provider portal

The CSP Portal does this by providing one place for CSPs to manage all their Microsoft subscriptions and ensure changes are automatically synced between Microsoft and their professional services automation (PSA) tool.

Updated: 25-06-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 08:28 IST
Customer agreements are updated automatically with any licensing changes made throughout the month, giving complete confidence that end of month billing will be accurate. Image Credit: PR Newswire

Lancom Technology, an Auckland based software and technology provider, has launched its new Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) Portal integration, enabling CSP providers to automate billing and free themselves from the manual invoicing of Office 365 agreements.

The CSP Portal does this by providing one place for CSPs to manage all their Microsoft subscriptions and ensure changes are automatically synced between Microsoft and their professional services automation (PSA) tool. Customer agreements are updated automatically with any licensing changes made throughout the month, giving complete confidence that end of month billing will be accurate.

Waruna Kirimetiyawa, Chief Executive of Lancom Technology said: "Microsoft is a strategic partner for most CSPs but it's generally accepted that accurately reconciling their licensing is a big pain point. I know first-hand it can take a long time which is why we developed our CSP Portal. The time to value is instant as we can now automatically pro-rata licensing, improve the accuracy of pricing, reduce invoice queries and save time through automation. We can even increase front end margin and avoid missed billing opportunities."

Steve Hornblow – Partner Development Lead at Microsoft said: "In the new world of consumption of cloud services, it's all about getting accurate, timely information and insight to help customers and partners make great decisions. And via this system and through greater simplification, Lancom Technology is at the forefront of making this a reality."

The idea for the CSP Portal had been on Lancom Technology's radar for some time but the COVID-19 lockdown presented the opportunity. Waruna explains: "Our dev projects slowed down during lockdown but we wanted to maintain productivity. We looked at how we could innovate and it made sense to work with a large and well-respected business like Microsoft. From our own experience, we've been able to save 20 hours per month on billing reconciliation alone. That's time we can use to focus on innovation and scaling!"

Built on the Microsoft Azure platform, Lancom Technology's CSP Portal has been developed with scalability and availability in mind. Initially available for users of ConnectWise and Autotask, Lancom Technology plans to expand to include Netsuite, Business Central and ServiceNow.

