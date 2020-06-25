Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Housing sales may plunge 81pc in Apr-Jun; new launches to fall 98 pc, report

As many as 68,600 units were sold during April-June 2019 across seven major cities - Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, Anarock said in a report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:53 IST
COVID-19: Housing sales may plunge 81pc in Apr-Jun; new launches to fall 98 pc, report

Housing sales are estimated to decline by 81 per cent to 12,740 units during April-June period of this calendar year due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, property consultant Anarock said on Thursday. As many as 68,600 units were sold during April-June 2019 across seven major cities - Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, Anarock said in a report. New launches may plunge by 98 per cent to only 1,390 units as against nearly 69,000 units in the corresponding period of 2019. "A massive drop in both new launches and housing sales were, of course, expected on the back of a complete lockdown for most of this quarter," Anarock Property Consultants Chairman Anuj Puri said. The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, bringing the construction as well as sales activities to a grinding halt.

"Technology adoption has played a big role in housing sales of late, with many developers now strengthening their digital sales capabilities," he added. Housing sales are likely to fall by 83 per cent in Delhi-NCR to 2,100 units in April-June 2020 from 12,640 units during the corresponding period of the previous year, the report states.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), sales may drop by 83 per cent to 3,620 units from 21,360 units during the period under review. Sales in Bengaluru are seen at 2,990 units, a 77 per cent drop from 13,150 units. Pune can witness a drop of 79 per cent to 2,160 units from 10,490 units, while Hyderabad may see 85 per cent dip to 660 units from 4,430 units.

Sales in Chennai are likely to fall by 84 per cent to 480 units from 2,990 units. Kolkata, too, is expected to see a 79 per cent dip to 730 units from 3,540 units.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Ministry withdraws provisional recognition of 54 NSFs after HC order

The Sports Ministry on Thursday withdrew provisional annual recognition granted to 54 National Sports Federations NSFs on the directions of the Delhi High Court, which asked it to maintain status quo till further orders. The court on Wednes...

Senior IPS officer seeks premature retirement, writes to MHA

Senior IPS officer and Director of Telangana State Police Academy TSPA, VK Singh, has sought permission from the Centre for premature retirement,saying he joined the service with great hopes to change the police system but failed to achieve...

3 active hideouts busted in J-K's Shopian: Indian Army

Three active hideouts busted in Yarwan, Shopian in an operation which was launched on Thursday morning, Indian Army said.Huge cache of administrative stores including a personal diary recovered.Operation is in progress. Further details are ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The Eiffel Tower in Paris reopened for visitors, although with restrictions, a potent sign of life returning to normal in France. By contrast, in California coronavirus cases are rising and Walt Disney Co said the reopening of theme parks a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020