Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's exports likely to dip 10-12 pc in 2020-21: FIEO

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S K Saraf said although exporters are receiving a lot of enquiries from countries where anti-China sentiments are high, demand in employment intensive sectors like gems and jewellery, apparels, footwear, handicrafts, and carpets is still a challenge. "Initially, looking into the lockdown challenges and projected decline in global trade, we expected 20 per cent decline in our exports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:55 IST
India's exports likely to dip 10-12 pc in 2020-21: FIEO

The country's exports are likely to witness a 10-12 per cent year-on-year decline during the ongoing fiscal, if the current trend persists, due to the contraction in global demand on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, FIEO said on Thursday. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S K Saraf said although exporters are receiving a lot of enquiries from countries where anti-China sentiments are high, demand in employment intensive sectors like gems and jewellery, apparels, footwear, handicrafts, and carpets is still a challenge.

"Initially, looking into the lockdown challenges and projected decline in global trade, we expected 20 per cent decline in our exports. However, two days back, the WTO (World Trade Organisation) trade estimates for the second quarter puts the contraction only at 13 per cent," Saraf told reporters during a video conference briefing. "...We do not expect much improvement in demand. Therefore, we expect around 10 per cent-12 per cent decline in India's exports in the current fiscal," he added.

However, in case of a second wave of the pandemic, the contraction in exports may reach 20 per cent, Saraf said. India's exports contracted by a record 60 per cent in April and 36.47 per cent in May.

Saraf also suggested the government to focus on concluding free trade agreements with countries like the European Union, Australia and New Zealand. "The government should also look at ways to re-start talks on mega trade deal RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement). It is a good time to involve in RCEP with fully protecting the national interests," Saraf said.

India had decided not to join RCEP as negotiations failed to address several of the country's concerns. To push exports further, he suggested the export community to focus on countries which are providing demand stimulus like the US and the UK, and explore opportunities in countries having anti-China sentiments like the EU, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

"We can definitely benefit from anti-China sentiments. We are getting good inquiries from countries like Japan. While an increase in tariff can be one way to achieve import substitution, the more effective strategy would be to provide an ecosystem which addresses the cost disability of Indian manufacturing leading to such imports," he said. On India's import dependence on China, Saraf said it can be reduced with short to long-term plans.

"India has been able to reduce its import dependence in the mobile sector, and the same can be replicated in other sectors of electronics, telecommunication and formulation of specialty in chemicals etc. We need to encourage Indian investments as well as FDI through fiscal incentive in such sectors," he added. FIEO has suggested the government to increase incentive rates under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) till the time Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoTDEP) scheme kicks in.

FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai said the export body has asked the commerce ministry to fix RoTDEP rates at four-digit HSN code, wherein only 1,100 items are there as against eight-digit code, under which 14,000 items are there. In trade parlance, every product is categorised under an HSN code (Harmonised System of Nomenclature). It helps in systematic classification of goods across the globe.

When asked whether India can ban imports from China under the global trade rules, he said the government can do so to protect national interest. India's exports in 2019-20 dipped 4.78 per cent to USD 314.31 billion.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Spain proposes economy minister Calvino to head Eurogroup

Spain has proposed its Economy Minister Nadia Calvino to head the influential Eurogroup of 19 euro zone finance ministers, the government said on Thursday, becoming the first country to formally announce a candidate. Calvino, also a deputy ...

Indira Gandhi imposed emergency to save her PM's chair: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the nationwide emergency to save her PMs chair as her election to Lok Sabha from Raebareli was set aside by Allahabad High Court.Today we recall t...

Japan companies call on government to accelerate low-carbon shift in coronavirus recovery

Aeon Co., Asias largest retailer, Fujitsu, Ricoh Co. and other firms called on Japans government to accelerate a shift to renewable energy and a zero carbon economy during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Meeting with Environment ...

4 NNP ministers who resigned earlier, now support BJP's N. Biren Singh govt in Manipur, says Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that four National Peoples Party NPP ministers who resigned from Manipur Government will withdraw their resignations and support the government led by BJPs N. Biren Singh in Manipur.Fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020