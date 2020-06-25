Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOCL sets up centre for development of polymer industry in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum and Steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday jointly inaugurated the PADC, set up at a cost of Rs 43 crore on 5 acres of land adjacent to IOCLs refinery and pharmaceutical complex. "This centre will not only perform a pivotal role in developing new materials and innovative applications but will also provide support to investors in setting up manufacturing units in the plastic and polymer sectors," Patnaik said during the inauguration programme held via video conference.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:55 IST
IOCL sets up centre for development of polymer industry in Odisha

In a bid to facilitate the growth of polymer industry in Odisha and eastern India, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has set up a Product Application and Development Centre (PADC) in Paradip. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum and Steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday jointly inaugurated the PADC, set up at a cost of Rs 43 crore on 5 acres of land adjacent to IOCLs refinery and pharmaceutical complex.

"This centre will not only perform a pivotal role in developing new materials and innovative applications but will also provide support to investors in setting up manufacturing units in the plastic and polymer sectors," Patnaik said during the inauguration programme held via video conference. IOCL is the anchor for the plastic and petrochemical- based industries in Odisha, and it should play a proactive role in providing infrastructure, raw material and technology support to entrepreneurs who wish to set up units in the region, he said.

The company's proposed project in the Bhadrak Textiles Park is also an important step towards developing an ecosystem for technical textiles in Odisha, the chief minister said. The implementation of Bhadrak project of IOCL also needs to be expedited, he said.

The PADC at Paradip can play the role of a catalyst in developing polymer-based industry in Odisha and it should emerge as one of the centres of excellence in the field of polymer applications, Patnaik said. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the PADC would act as a supporting technical centre for polyester yarns and fabrics for the upcoming textile downstream units in Bhadrak and Dhamra.

Besides providing considerable employment opportunities to a large number of people in the state, the PADC and the downstream units will meet the requirements within the country as well as abroad, he said. The project will not only help in the economic growth of Odisha but also that of the whole country, he said adding that it will make significant contributions to the Make-in- India initiative.

The technical centre - the sixth of its kind in the country and second in the east - is a recognised laboratory of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) under the Ministry of Science and Technology. In line with the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" programme of the Union government, the PADC will help curtail polymer imports through substitution, a senior official said.

Innovative application development is also a prime focus of the centre to replace imports of finished goods in niche fabrics and technical textiles, the official said. It will identify areas for development of applications of polymeric material to become self-reliant by promoting indigenous manufacturing, he said.

The PADC would be working closely in application and development of polymers in collaboration with research institutes such as the Institute of Chemical Technology, Bhubaneswar, Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Chennai, and the National Chemical Laboratory, Pune..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil central bank cuts 2020 GDP forecast to -6.4%, warns of uncertain recovery

Brazils central bank on Thursday slashed its 2020 economic growth forecast to minus 6.4 from zero due to the COVID-19 crisis, and warned that uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery in the second half of this year remains unusually hig...

Baijal reviews law and order, directs police to keep strict vigil at state borders

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewd law and order situation in the national capital and directed Delhi Police to increase their presence in crime prone areas and keep strict vigil at state borders. Taking to Twitter, L...

Examination Prep School Operator, AzuriteStyle Co. Newly Develops Cool Antibacterial Face Mask That Enables Nasal Breathing, Begins Overseas Sales on June 20

YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 24, 2020 Kyodo JBN,AsiaNet -- Examination prep school operator, AzuriteStyle Co., Ltd. has developed a cool antibacterial face mask that enables nasal breathing. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, students have been wea...

COMMODITY PRICES

METAL IN RS. PER KG INCLUSIVE OF GST COPPER CABEL SCRAP 430.00 COPPER HEAVY SCRAPS 425.00COPPER ARMATURE CREDIT 410.00COPPER SHEET CUTTING NACOPPER UTENSILS SCRAP 385.00BRASS SHEET CUTTING 310.00BRASS UTENSIL SCRAP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020