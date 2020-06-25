Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of India Q4 loss at Rs 3,571 cr

Bank of India on Thursday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,571.41 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 due to higher provisions for bad loans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:01 IST
Bank of India Q4 loss at Rs 3,571 cr

Bank of India on Thursday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,571.41 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 due to higher provisions for bad loans. The bank clocked a profit of Rs 251.79 crore in January-March 2018-19. In December quarter also, there was a profit of Rs 105.52 crore.

"Because of higher provisions on bad debts, from Rs 1,503 crore during  Q4 FY19 to Rs 7,316 crore during Q4 FY20, net profit stood at  (-) Rs 3,571 crore as against Rs 252 crore during Q4 FY19," Bank of India said in a release. Income during March quarter 2019-20 fell to Rs 12,215.78 crore from Rs 12,293.59 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's overall provisions for bad loans and contingencies were at Rs 8,141.92 crore for January-March 2019-20, significantly higher than Rs 1,897.43 crore in the year-ago period. In 2019-20, the bank had a net loss of Rs 2,956.89 crore as against a loss of Rs 5,546.90 crore in the previous year.

Income during the year however went up at Rs 49,066.33 crore from Rs 45,426.70 crore a year ago. The bank's asset quality remained a concern as gross non performing assets (NPAs) were still higher at 14.78 per cent of gross advances at March-end, 2020 as against 15.84 per cent by the same period a year ago.

In value terms, gross NPAs or bad loans were Rs 61,549.93 crore as against Rs 60,661.12 crore earlier. Net NPAs were 3.88 per cent (Rs 14,320.10 crore) as against 5.61 per cent (Rs 19,118.95 crore).

Bank of India stock closed 8.20 per cent down at Rs 50.40 on BSE..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

Eastern Congo has marked an official end to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history that killed 2,280 people over nearly two years as armed groups and community mistrust undermined the promise of new vaccinesThursdays milestone was o...

Irdai sets up panel to suggest insurance products related to use of drones

Regulator Irdai has set up a working group to suggest insurance products covering various risks involved in use of drones. In a circular, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai said drones are emerging as one of t...

26 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, Gopalganj worst-hit

At least 26 people including three children were killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar on Thursday, officials said. Gopalganj district reported the highest number of deaths, at 13, followed by five in Darbhanga, four in Siw...

Brazil central bank cuts 2020 GDP forecast to -6.4%, warns of uncertain recovery

Brazils central bank on Thursday slashed its 2020 economic growth forecast to minus 6.4 from zero due to the COVID-19 crisis, and warned that uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery in the second half of this year remains unusually hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020