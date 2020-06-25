Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi budget hotels assoc to boycott Chinese goods, not give accommodation to Chinese nationals

"We are pleased to inform you that our association has decided to wholeheartedly support the campaign of CAIT and as such we have decided to boycott Chinese goods which are being used in our hotels and restaurants and henceforth we shall not be using any Chinese products in our establishments," the Delhi Hotel & Restaurant Owners Association said in the letter to CAIT. The Association said it has also decided not to provide rooms to "any Chinese national at a time when China is repeatedly in attacking mode on our brave Indian forces".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:11 IST
Delhi budget hotels assoc to boycott Chinese goods, not give accommodation to Chinese nationals

An association of more than 3,000 budget hotels and restaurants in the national capital has decided to boycott Chinese goods as well as not provide accommodation to Chinese nationals amid border standoff with China. The Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association has written to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) informing about the decision and the grouping's full support to CAIT's boycott Chinese goods campaign.

Against the backdrop of violent clashes earlier this month between India and China in Eastern Ladakh that killed 20 Indian Army personnel, there has been a growing clamour in certain quarters for boycotting Chinese products. Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association General Secretary Mahendra Gupta said they will not take bookings or serve Chinese nationals and have also decided to boycott using Chinese goods in their establishments.

Around 3,000 budget hotels and restaurants are part of the association. These establishments get five to six per cent of their bookings from Chinese nationals, he said. "We are pleased to inform you that our association has decided to wholeheartedly support the campaign of CAIT and as such we have decided to boycott Chinese goods which are being used in our hotels and restaurants and henceforth we shall not be using any Chinese products in our establishments," the Delhi Hotel & Restaurant Owners Association said in the letter to CAIT.

The Association said it has also decided not to provide rooms to "any Chinese national at a time when China is repeatedly in attacking mode on our brave Indian forces". The Association further said it will also contact hotel associations of other states to make a similar decision.

"It is also to inform you that as a next step we shall also be contacting Star Hotels in Delhi and will impress upon them to join this movement," the Association said in its letter to CAIT. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal while welcoming the decision of the Hotels Association said that with such a decision it is quite evident that people from all walks of life are more willing to join its campaign.

He said CAIT will now make efforts to rope in other sectors like farmers, transporters, small industries, consumers, hawkers, self entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, etc and make an appeal to them to join the campaign..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

Eastern Congo has marked an official end to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history that killed 2,280 people over nearly two years as armed groups and community mistrust undermined the promise of new vaccinesThursdays milestone was o...

Irdai sets up panel to suggest insurance products related to use of drones

Regulator Irdai has set up a working group to suggest insurance products covering various risks involved in use of drones. In a circular, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai said drones are emerging as one of t...

26 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, Gopalganj worst-hit

At least 26 people including three children were killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar on Thursday, officials said. Gopalganj district reported the highest number of deaths, at 13, followed by five in Darbhanga, four in Siw...

Brazil central bank cuts 2020 GDP forecast to -6.4%, warns of uncertain recovery

Brazils central bank on Thursday slashed its 2020 economic growth forecast to minus 6.4 from zero due to the COVID-19 crisis, and warned that uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery in the second half of this year remains unusually hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020