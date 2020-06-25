Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) MUMBAI OILSEEDS PRICES
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:14 IST
MUMBAI OILSEEDS PRICES OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1400.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 900.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 940.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 850.00 Refined Palm Oil 825.00 Soyabean Ref. 835.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1010.00 Rapeseed Exp. 980.00 Copra white 1390.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 841.00 F.S.G. 851.00 F.S.G.Kandla 831.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji -DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 27000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 23500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 20500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 30783.00 Castor Extr. -OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7000.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 - Gr. Javas 60/70 - Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 - Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4000.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 9000.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 8800.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 8400.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 8200.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 7800.00 Sunflower Seed 4100.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 6400.00 Castorseed Bombay 4055.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad -All above rates are net of GST
