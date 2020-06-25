Left Menu
Irdai sets up panel to suggest insurance products related to use of drones

"There is an immediate need to make available suitable insurance products covering the various risks involved in the use of drones," Irdai said while constituting the working group. The nine-member panel headed by Anjan Dev, General Manager of The New India Assurance Co, has been asked to study and understand the insurance needs of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) owners and operators.

Regulator Irdai has set up a working group to suggest insurance products covering various risks involved in use of drones. In a circular, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said drones are emerging as one of the fastest growing technology and are being used for a variety of purposes.

It will also make recommendations relating to underwriting of such risks including re-insurance perspective and examining any other relevant matter relating to the subject. The working group has been asked to submit its report within six weeks.

Earlier this month, the Civil Aviation Ministry issued draft rules for making and using drones in the country, proposing that an authorised manufacturer or importer can sell its devices only to an individual or entity approved by the aviation regulator DGCA. The use of drones has increased due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown for purposes like surveillance, disinfection and videography.

The rules said each drone importer, manufacturer, trader, owner and operator will need to take approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. An authorised unmanned aircraft system (UAS) importer or manufacturer must not sell a UAS to any person except an authorised trader or owner, as per the draft rules.

