Zhejiang Export Online Fair Presents Virtual Expo on Consumer Goods

• This is the second virtual show on consumer goods promoted by Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province and supported by CREAT (Chindia Regional Exchanges and Trade Investment)• The event will reap benefits of technology to bring together buyers and sellers on an international platformNEW DELHI, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People around the world are learning to adapt to the challenges that are presented by the ongoing pandemic and more and more companies are finding new ways to sustain their businesses and grow them in these trying times. With the intent to stay relevant and aim for success, while meeting these new business environment requirements, Zhejiang Export Online Fair 2020 announces a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the consumer goods and gifting industry to meet and generate business via video conferencing while maintaining social distancing. The Online Fair for Consumer Goods is scheduled from 29th June 2020 through 3rd July 2020 and is targeted towards Indian companies that are looking to source innovative products from key Chinese suppliers

In the upcoming edition of the expo, more than 50 top manufacturers from China are going to showcase innumerable products and solutions to choose from all types of bags, luggage, suitcase, paper gifts, backpacks, coat hangers, wardrobes, vacuum bottles, bamboo and electric toothbrush, bath sponges, plastic pumps, automatic soap dispensers, eco-friendly tableware, food packaging, leatherette jewellery collection box, plastic bird jewellery display, baby high chair, baby changing table, baby walker, jumper, stainless steel pot, stainless steel steamer pot set, socks (crew socks/ terry socks), hats, face shield, printed paper napkin and paper plate, printed toilet roll, printed paper cup, and batteries

This is an excellent platform to strengthen lighting trade ties between India and China at a time when business has hit a new low due to the restrictions on travel and transportation. The expo will give a boost to business opportunities and will help stakeholders in exploring new avenues to diversify and expand in the current business environment. The range of products has been selected keeping in mind the requirements of the Indian market and taste of consumers. All discussion amongst participants will take place online via Zoom Video Conferencing platform. The fair will be live from 11:30 to 15:30 (IST) from June 29th to July 3rd 2020. About CREAT The CREAT Foundation Trust was established in the year 2019 with the aim of further augmenting the ties between two great nations of the world - India and China. It began its journey with the vision to become a trusted and stable medium that would enhance the historical connections of these two grand civilisations and amplify it in the present and future as these two states keep up their steady pace towards modernity. Its objective is to envision better avenues for knowledge sharing, cultural exchange and commercial interactions by establishing people to people relationships between the citizens of these countries.