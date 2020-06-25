HUL to rebrand Fair & Lovely, drop 'fair' from the trademark

India's largest fast-moving consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said on Thursday it will stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand name 'Fair & Lovely.' Earlier this week, Johnson & Johnson announced that it will exit the fairness cream category in India and the Middle East as protests have grown over the issue of gender discrimination and stereotyping following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Over the last decade, Fair & Lovely's advertising has evolved to communicate a message of women's empowerment. The brand's vision is to adopt a holistic approach to beauty that cares for people, that must be inclusive and diverse -- for everyone, everywhere. "We are making our skincare portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a more diverse portrayal of beauty," said HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta.

"We now announce that we will remove the word 'Fair' from our brand name 'Fair & Lovely.' The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals, and the pack with the revised name will be available in the market in the next few months," he said in a statement. (ANI)