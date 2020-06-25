HUL to rebrand Fair & Lovely, drop 'fair' from the trademark
India's largest fast-moving consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said on Thursday it will stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand name 'Fair & Lovely.'ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:58 IST
India's largest fast-moving consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said on Thursday it will stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand name 'Fair & Lovely.' Earlier this week, Johnson & Johnson announced that it will exit the fairness cream category in India and the Middle East as protests have grown over the issue of gender discrimination and stereotyping following the death of George Floyd in the United States.
Over the last decade, Fair & Lovely's advertising has evolved to communicate a message of women's empowerment. The brand's vision is to adopt a holistic approach to beauty that cares for people, that must be inclusive and diverse -- for everyone, everywhere. "We are making our skincare portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a more diverse portrayal of beauty," said HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta.
"We now announce that we will remove the word 'Fair' from our brand name 'Fair & Lovely.' The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals, and the pack with the revised name will be available in the market in the next few months," he said in a statement. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- HUL
- India
- Johnson & Johnson
- Sanjiv Mehta
- United States
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Kuwait Airways flight carrying 45 Indian passengers lands in Indore
Govt trying best to control fire at gas well of Oil India Limited: Assam Minister
Indian national arrested in US on charges of smuggling marijuana
Indian firm Panacea says aiming to make COVID-19 vaccine
9,985 more COVID-19 cases in India, 279 deaths in last 24 hours