Left Menu
Development News Edition

PFC sanctions over Rs 1 lakh cr loans for power projects in FY20

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday said it sanctioned loans over Rs 1 lakh crore for power projects during the 2019-20 financial year. Out of the Rs 1 lakh crore, it successfully disbursed Rs 68,000 crore loans during the last financial year, PFC said in a statement. PFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, is the largest non-banking financial corporation (NBFC) in power sector in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:17 IST
PFC sanctions over Rs 1 lakh cr loans for power projects in FY20

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday said it sanctioned loans over Rs 1 lakh crore for power projects during the 2019-20 financial year. Out of the Rs 1 lakh crore, it successfully disbursed Rs 68,000 crore loans during the last financial year, PFC said in a statement.

PFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, is the largest non-banking financial corporation (NBFC) in power sector in India. "PFC ended FY 2019-20 on a strong note despite numerous challenges, including outbreak of COVID-19 virus. The institution delivered a sound financial performance with loan sanctions of more than Rs 1 lakh crore along with loan disbursements of about Rs 68,000 crore in the last financial year," it said.

The company said it disbursed Rs 11,000 crore during the last week of March, when the country was under a nationwide-lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. PFC further said its net non-performing assets (NPAs) reduced to 3.8 per cent in 2019-20 from 4.55 per cent in the preceding fiscal.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kazakh health minister resigns amid coronavirus crisis

Kazakhstans health minister resigned on Thursday, saying COVID-19 complications prevented him from leading efforts against the coronavirus outbreak as its surges once more.Yelzhan Birtanov, who had held the post since early 2017 and caught ...

As Israel threatens West Bank annexation, Gazans recall settler withdrawal

Vineyard owner Haidar al-Zahar recalls with joy the day in 2005 when Israel removed its settlers and troops from the Gaza Strip, part of a withdrawal that few Palestinians thought they would ever see. I felt like a prisoner who suddenly fou...

TN CM makes surprise inspection at bus stand in TN; asks passengers to be safe

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday took by surpise the passengers of a government bus here when he entered the vehicle and asked them to be safe wearing masks and maintaining social-distancing to combat coronavirus. Palanis...

Ex-India cricketer Robin Singh fined Rs 500, car seized for violating lockdown rules

Chennai, Jun 25 PTI Former India cricketer Robin Singh was on Thursday fined Rs 500 and his car impounded for allegedly violating lockdown rules in the city, police said. The 56-year-old former Tamil Nadu player had gone by car to purchase...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020