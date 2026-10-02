Volvo Cars warns of weaker sales, cash flow

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 12:16 IST
Volvo Cars warns of weaker sales, cash flow

(Adds detail in ​paragraphs ​2-3) STOCKHOLM, Oct ‌2 (Reuters)it - Sweden-based ​Volvo Cars said on Friday ‌it will not fulfil its previous full-year outlook statements on volume ‌and cash flow due ‌to an increasingly challenging market situation and deteriorating near term outlook.

Volvo ⁠Cars ​said ⁠the market situation had resulted ⁠in lower-than-expected sales and a weaker ​full year outlook for the company. "The ⁠decline is primarily driven ⁠by ​further deteriorating market conditions in China and slower ⁠than expected recovery in the US, ⁠while ⁠Europe remains resilient," it said.

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