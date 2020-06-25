IHCL launches home delivery platform

Hospitality major Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the launch of its home delivery platform Qmin to address a growing consumer demand for online gourmet food delivery service. Initially, the service has been rolled out from eight restaurants in Mumbai. It will cover the top 10 markets in the country, including Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru, over a period of five weeks, the hospitality arm of the Tata group said in a statement. The Qmin mobile application will be launched on July 25, followed by gourmet Qmin Shop in August and a loyalty platform in September, IHCL added. "This addition will augment the group's Food & Beverage offerings leveraging a digital platform to address a growing consumer demand for online gourmet food delivery services," IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said. Qmin will scale up in the months ahead to include the gourmet Qmin Shop with delicatessen-based food choices, he added. It will give guests a differentiated delivery experience with an enhanced focus on maintaining stringent protocols of safety and hygiene. This includes contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in extremely sanitised vehicles, IHCL said. The packaging will be eco-friendly, utilising biodegradable materials, it added.