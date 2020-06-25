Left Menu
Development News Edition

GDR manipulation: Sebi slaps Rs 15.1 cr fine on IKF Technologies, others

For this, IKF and its directors, in connivance with entities connected to Panchariya as well as Clifford Capital Partners (CCP), had executed the scheme of fraudulent issuance of GDR wherein they had issued GDRs on two different occasions and pledged the GDR proceeds once with Banco Efisa SFE SA bank and on another occasion with European American Investment Bank AG (EURAM) Bank so that CCP and Vintage could take loan for the subscription of GDRs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:22 IST
GDR manipulation: Sebi slaps Rs 15.1 cr fine on IKF Technologies, others

Coming down heavily on IKF Technologies Ltd, its two officials and Clifford Capital Partners AG SA for manipulating the issuance of global depository receipts (GDR), markets regulator Sebi has slapped a total fine of Rs 15.1 crore on the firm. During the course of investigation, Sebi noted that IKF Technologies had come up with GDR issues on two occasions--on March 30, 2007 and May 15, 2009-- amounting to USD 11 million and USD 10.98 million respectively, accoding to Sebi order passed on June 24.

In this regard, Pan Asia Advisors was the book running lead manager for both of GDR issues of IKF. Arun Panchariya was the founder, director as well as 100 per cent shareholder of Pan Asia. It was found that the complete process of GDR issuances by IKF was devised and structured by Panchariya in connivance with IKF to the detriment of Indian investors wherein loans were arranged for the subscription of GDRs of IKF on both the occasions, on the first occasion by Clifford Capital Partners AG SA (erstwhile Seazun Ltd) and on the second occasion by Vintage FZE, the order said. Panchariya was also the managing director, 100 per cent shareholder and authorized signatory of Vintage. For this, IKF and its directors, in connivance with entities connected to Panchariya as well as Clifford Capital Partners (CCP), had executed the scheme of fraudulent issuance of GDR wherein they had issued GDRs on two different occasions and pledged the GDR proceeds once with Banco Efisa SFE SA bank and on another occasion with European American Investment Bank AG (EURAM) Bank so that CCP and Vintage could take loan for the subscription of GDRs. Thereafter, using certain foreign institutional investors, he got the GDRs converted into underlying shares and sold them in the Indian securities market with the help of certain domestic entities connected to him.

Whole Time Director of IKF, Sunil Kumar Goel and its director Mukesh Kumar Goel were also a part of the fraudulent scheme, according to Sebi order. Besides, the firm had made false and misleading corporate announcements pertaining to GDR issues. IKF also failed to furnish the sought information and thereby hampered the investigation of Sebi.

For violating market norms in the process, Sebi in an order passed on June 24, levied a total fine of Rs 12.1 crore on IKF Technologies and Rs 1 crore fine each on two officials and CCP. In a separate order passed on Thursday, Sebi levied a total penalty of Rs 10.25 crore on Beckons Industries Ltd in a matter related to manipulation in issuance of GDR. The order follows an investigation conducted by Sebi between June 1, 2010 and June 30, 2010 to ascertain whether shares underlying GDRs issued by firm were issued with proper consideration and whether appropriate disclosures were made.

The Sebi order said that Beckons had issued the GDRs in a fraudulent way by way of credit agreement and account charge agreement, which was not disclosed to the exchanges and also made misleading disclosures. The entire GDRs amounting to USD 10.54 million were subscribed by only one entity, Vintage, on obtaining a loan from EURAM Bank. The company acted as guarantor and deposited the entire GDR proceeds with EURAM Bank as security against the loan for subscribing to the GDRs issued by the company.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths not reported in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that the Maharashtra government has not reported around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state so far. In a fresh letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis urged him to order a p...

EU countries agree their green transition fund will not pay for move to nuclear or fossil gas

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday that the blocs flagship fund to wean regions off fossil fuels should not finance nuclear or natural gas projects, despite calls from some Eastern countries for gas to be eligible for EU funding.T...

Cop accused of sexually abusing girl arrested

Hyderabad, June 25 PTI A 33-year-old constable wason Thursday arrested here for allegedly sexually assaulting aminor girl, police saidThe 12-year-old girl complained that thepolice constable staying in their neighbourhood allegedlyabused he...

Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai make global startup ecosystem list

Two Indian cities on Thursday made it onto the top 40 of the worlds most favourable ecosystems to build a globally successful startup, topped by the Silicon Valley in California. Bangalore was ranked 26th and Delhi 36th in The Global Startu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020