Canara Bank shares tank over 4 pc on Q4 earnings disappointment

Shares of Canara Bank on Thursday closed over 4 per cent lower after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,259 crore for the quarter ended March. On the BSE, the stock which declined 6.76 per cent to Rs 102.05 during the day, later closed at Rs 104.85, 4.20 per cent lower. It plunged 3.88 per cent to close at Rs 105.25 on the NSE. In traded volume terms, 17.91 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 3.64 crore shares on the NSE during the day. The state-owned bank on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,259 crore for the quarter ended March, due to higher provisioning. The lender had reported a net loss of Rs 552 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year

For the full year 2019-20, the bank reported a net loss of Rs 2,236 crore as against a net profit of Rs 347 crore. From April 1, 2020, the bank amalgamated Syndicate Bank with it. Total provision increased to Rs 5,300 crore during the quarter as against Rs 3,525 crore in the year-ago period.