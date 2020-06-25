Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOB swings back to profit in March after 18 quarters of losses

The bank's managing director and CEO Karnam Sekar said the bank made good recoveries and was able to contain fresh slippages during the quarter. "Because of this, we were able to arrest the credit cost which means provisions to be made were less and as a result we were able to post profit of Rs 144 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:45 IST
IOB swings back to profit in March after 18 quarters of losses

After being in red for 18 consecutive quarters, state-run Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) posted a standalone profit of Rs 144 crore in the quarter ended March, helped by lower provisioning for bad loans. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 1,985.16 crore on a standalone basis in the same quarter of FY19, it said in a regulatory filing.

IOB, which is under the Reserve Bank of India's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, had last posted profit in June 2016. The bank's managing director and CEO Karnam Sekar said the bank made good recoveries and was able to contain fresh slippages during the quarter.

"Because of this, we were able to arrest the credit cost which means provisions to be made were less and as a result we were able to post profit of Rs 144 crore. For 18 quarters, we were making losses only," Sekar said. He said the profit is not a one-off and the bank will continue the trend.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 86.94 per cent as of March 31, 2020 as against 71.39 per cent a year ago. After the June quarter results, the bank will write to RBI seeking exit from the PCA framework, Sekar said.

Nearly 32 per cent of the bank's customers have opted for moratorium on loan repayment as of May-end. Net interest margin stood at 2.30 per cent in the quarter.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 14.78 per cent, while net NPAs were at 5.44 per cent. Total fresh slippages stood at Rs 1,350 crore, while the bank recovered Rs 5,386 crore during the quarter.

Sekar expects recovery in the current fiscal to be around Rs 5,000-6,000 crore. Total deposits increased to Rs 2,22,952 crore as on March 31, 2020 as against Rs 2,22,534 crore a year ago.

The bank reduced concentration of bulk deposits and high-cost deposits and increased retail term deposits to have a stable and sustainable deposit profile and reduce the cost of funds. Gross advances stood at Rs 1,34,771 crore as on March 31, 2020 as against Rs 1,51,996 crore a year ago.

The bank had 772 branches in March 2014 which have reduced to 115 branches in March 2020. The bank's scrip closed 10 per cent higher at Rs 11.99 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths not reported in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that the Maharashtra government has not reported around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state so far. In a fresh letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis urged him to order a p...

EU countries agree their green transition fund will not pay for move to nuclear or fossil gas

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday that the blocs flagship fund to wean regions off fossil fuels should not finance nuclear or natural gas projects, despite calls from some Eastern countries for gas to be eligible for EU funding.T...

Cop accused of sexually abusing girl arrested

Hyderabad, June 25 PTI A 33-year-old constable wason Thursday arrested here for allegedly sexually assaulting aminor girl, police saidThe 12-year-old girl complained that thepolice constable staying in their neighbourhood allegedlyabused he...

Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai make global startup ecosystem list

Two Indian cities on Thursday made it onto the top 40 of the worlds most favourable ecosystems to build a globally successful startup, topped by the Silicon Valley in California. Bangalore was ranked 26th and Delhi 36th in The Global Startu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020