Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha plans disaster resilient power infrastructure in cyclone-prone coastal areas

"Its high resilience to wind pressure will save public property caused by cyclones and also reduce the chances of accidents, cater to demand growth and contain the extent of transmission and distribution loss," Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO) Finance Director Gagan Swain said. At a high-level meeting, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy directed the departments concerned to implement the project on an emergency basis.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:22 IST
Odisha plans disaster resilient power infrastructure in cyclone-prone coastal areas

The Odisha government on Thursday said it will develop a Rs 19,000 core disaster resilient power infrastructure in the state's nine coastal districts frequently struck by natural calamities such as cyclones. The project will be implemented within three years in two phases, officials said.

The first phase will cover four districts - Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur and an estimated Rs 11,000 crore will be spent on building up the disaster resilient electrical framework. Similar infrastructure will be set up in five other costal districts of Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam and Gajpati in the second phase at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore, officials said.

"The resilient power system will yield a number of benefits like quick restoration of power supply after a disaster. "Its high resilience to wind pressure will save public property caused by cyclones and also reduce the chances of accidents, cater to demand growth and contain the extent of transmission and distribution loss," Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO) Finance Director Gagan Swain said.

At a high-level meeting, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy directed the departments concerned to implement the project on an emergency basis. He asked the GRIDCO and the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited to form a think tank to add expertise on technical, financial, quality monitoring and other related issues of the project.

Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena suggested making overhead cables and poles resilient against a wind speed of 300 kilometre per hour. The highest recorded wind speed during cyclones in the South Asia region is around 315 km per hour, he said. Officials said it was decided that underground cabling would be done in town areas and cyclone resilient overhead cabling in rural areas.

The GRIDCO finance director said the incubation period for the project would be three years after getting approval from the central government..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

CCL donates Rs 20 crore to fight pandemic in Jharkhand

The Central Coalfields Limited CCL, a subsidiary of Coal India, on Thursday donated twenty crore rupees to the Jharkhand State Disaster Management Authority for the state governments fight against coronavirus pandemic. The Chairman-cum-Mana...

Maoist couple surrenders in Chhattisgarh s Bijapur district

A Maoist couple, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on their heads, on Thursday surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said. The ultras, identified as Manglu Veka 26 and his wife Raje Hemla alias Vanoja 23, who were ...

Canada's Trudeau rejects call to swap Huawei executive for detainees in China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday rejected a call to swap an imprisoned Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive for two citizens held by Beijing, saying such a move would set a bad precedent and harm Canada.Shortly after Vanco...

16-yr-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide in Delhi

Sixteen-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi on Wednesday night, said police.Police also said prima facie it is a suicide case and the reason is not ascertained yet. No suicide note was recovered.Further ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020