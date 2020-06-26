Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar stays firm as coronavirus anxiety persists

The Turkish lira stood flat after the country's central bank unexpectedly halted a nearly year-long easing cycle on Thursday, by keeping its key interest rate unchanged at 8.25% and citing upward pressure on inflation. The lira stood at 6.8538 per dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 06:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 06:56 IST
FOREX-Dollar stays firm as coronavirus anxiety persists

The dollar held firm on Friday as caution over rapid rises in U.S. coronavirus cases cast doubt over the reopening of the economy, keeping the allure of its safe-haven value. The dollar index stood at 97.360, having pared a large part of this week's losses.

Against the yen, the dollar traded at 107.17 yen, having gained 0.5% in the overnight session. The euro eased to $1.1221, losing steam after hitting a one-week peak of $1.1348 on Tuesday though the currency has maintained weekly gains of about 0.4%.

Sterling slipped to $1.2422, off this week's high of $1.2541 touched on Wednesday. Also supporting the greenback was the broader rise in corporate demand typically seen towards the end of the month. That helped the dollar stay firm despite the stubbornly upbeat risk appetite seen in global equity markets, which comes even as new coronavirus infections surge.

The governor of Texas temporarily halted the state's reopening on Thursday as COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations surged and new daily cases around the country climbed to record levels. "When you look at things like restaurant bookings data, it looks as if they are heading back to square one after a strong recovery," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale.

"If this continues day by day, people will likely have to review their recovery scenario." Data on Thursday showed weak demand is forcing U.S. employers to lay off workers, keeping new applications for unemployment benefits extraordinarily high, even as businesses have reopened.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits stood at a seasonally adjusted 1.48 million for the week ended June 20, down 60,000 from a week earlier but still double their peak during the 2007-2009 Great Recession. More economic data is due next week, including U.S. jobs and manufacturing surveys but ahead of that trade could be moved by month-end and quarter-end flows, traders said.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar fetched $0.6891, stuck in its rough $0.68-0.70 range in the past couple of weeks. The Turkish lira stood flat after the country's central bank unexpectedly halted a nearly year-long easing cycle on Thursday, by keeping its key interest rate unchanged at 8.25% and citing upward pressure on inflation.

The lira stood at 6.8538 per dollar. The Mexican peso hovered above a one-month low after Banxico, the country's central bank cut its interest rates by 50 basis points as expected late on Thursday.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to launch 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan at 11 am on Friday through video conferencing in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The initiative is intensely focused on providing employ...

Soccer-Women's World Cup all about the legacy, says NZF chief

New Zealand Football chief Andrew Pragnells daughter Ari gave him a smile and the thumbs up before going back to sleep in the early hours of Friday morning when he told her the joint bid to host the 2023 Womens World Cup with Australia was ...

TIMELINE-Threats and stalemate one year after Trump last met N.Korea's Kim

Nearly one year after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last met, North Korea has returned to conducting short-range missile tests and issuing harsh rhetoric, while Washington shows little interest in easing sa...

TIMELINE-Threats and stalemate one year after Trump last met N.Korea's Kim

Nearly one year after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last met, North Korea has returned to conducting short-range missile tests and issuing harsh rhetoric, while Washington shows little interest in easing sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020