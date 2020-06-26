Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia Pacific telecoms on course for muted growth, 5G delays: Fitch

The average revenue growth for Asia Pacific telecom sector will be flat to low-single-digit this year (2019

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 11:27 IST
Asia Pacific telecoms on course for muted growth, 5G delays: Fitch
The pandemic's impact across the region depends on the severity of domestic lockdowns.. Image Credit: ANI

The average revenue growth for Asia Pacific telecom sector will be flat to low-single-digit this year (2019: 4 per cent) before recovering to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, according to Fitch Ratings. However, credit risk remains manageable, reflecting the sector's resilience during the coronavirus pandemic.

A majority of the 20 companies in our portfolio are on stable outlook with only six on the negative outlook of which half have close links with parents or are sovereign-support driven. "We expect companies to manage balance-sheet strength through cost-cutting and capex management including delaying 5G capex and reducing dividends," said Fitch in a report titled 'What Investors Want to Know: Coronavirus Impact on Asia Pacific Telecoms.'

There are two contrasting patterns in the rollout of 5G in the region amid the pandemic. Most markets have deferred discretionary capex to conserve cash or prioritise necessary capacity investment while advanced markets like South Korea, China and Singapore are pressing ahead with 5G plans this year to lead technology innovation. The pandemic's impact across the region depends on the severity of domestic lockdowns. South Korean telecoms and Indonesian towers are the least likely to be affected due to recurring revenue.

The reliance of the Thai economy on tourism and the Philippines' on remittance may slow the recovery of the domestic telecom markets. This is in addition to the markets' predominantly large prepaid base, which is subject to greater cash flow volatility. "Elsewhere, we see a gradual recovery from H2 20 as easing competition offsets weaker enterprise and international-roaming segments," said the Fitch report. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now10 times more Americans may be infectedGovernment experts believe more than 20 million Americans could have contracted the coronavirus, 10 times more than official counts, indicatin...

Three held for illegal cattle transportation in Karnataka

Eleven heads of cattle being illegally transported in a truck were sized and three people arrested at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Friday. The cattle were found when police intercepted the truck at the Charmady c...

SC approves CBSE's scheme on cancellation of board exams, re-assessment formula

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the Centre and the CBSE to cancel the remaining board examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic and gave a go-ahead to its scheme to award marks to students for the cancelled papers scheduled to be held in ...

Multilateral structures like UNSC have teeth but show little or no appetite to bite: UN chief

Multilateral instruments such as the UN Security Council have teeth but show little or no appetite to bite, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said as he underlined the need for effective and inclusive multilateralism. As the world body on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020