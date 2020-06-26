Left Menu
Sterling and Wilson Solar wins Rs 747 crore project in US

Shapoorji Pallonji group company Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd said on Friday it has been awarded Rs 747 crore contract to construct a 194 megawatt project in the United States.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:28 IST
Sterling and Wilson Solar wins Rs 747 crore project in US
The company has to its credit around 9.2 gigawatt projects in various geographies.. Image Credit: ANI

Shapoorji Pallonji group company Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd said on Friday it has been awarded Rs 747 crore contract to construct a 194 megawatt project in the United States. Construction for the project will start in September and it will be commissioned by November 2021. The company's US arm Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions (SWSS) will manage the entire turn-key execution for the photovoltaic power project.

Once commercially operational, the plant will produce enough solar energy to power over 35,000 homes, saving nearly 275,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions. The plant will be utilising bifacial technology to increase the production of power density. "SWSS is focused on technological efficiency, performance, consumer centricity and execution which has helped us to win and build projects in this strategically located market," said Country Head Amit Jain.

The project will support concerns over climate change, create clean energy jobs and save thousands of dollars in energy costs, he said in a statement. It will also play a key role in transforming the state's cleanand renewable energy goals. SWSL along with its subsidiaries has commissioned numerous high-performing solar power projects globally and has to its credit around 9.2 gigawatt projects in various geographies.

This portfolio includes a 1,177 MW solar project in Abu Dhabi, one of the world's largest single-location solar photovoltaic power plants. SWSL also manages a portfolio of 7.4 GW of operations and maintenance projects globally. Present in 25 countries, SWSL has operations in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia through its branches and subsidiaries. (ANI)

