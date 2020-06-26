Left Menu
Development News Edition

PepsiCo, Swiggy, NRAI join hands to support lockdown-hit restaurant employees  

"This fund will be further used to provide meals (dry ration) to restaurant workers who have served us and are suffering due to these challenging times," said a joint statement by PepsiCo India, Swiggy and NRAI. The offer is valid on any packaged soft drinks ordered from restaurants listed on Swiggy platform which includes carbonated soft drinks, packaged iced tea, packaged juices & packaged juice-based drinks and is not restricted to just the purchase of Pepsi, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:56 IST
PepsiCo, Swiggy, NRAI join hands to support lockdown-hit restaurant employees  

Beverage maker PepsiCo has launched a fund-raising initiative in collaboration with food ordering platform Swiggy and the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to render support to the restaurant industry employees who are hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown. PepsiCo's fund-raising initiative #PepsiSaveOurRestaurants is aiming to provide approximately 2.5 million meals to distressed workers of the restaurant industry.

As part of the initiative, whenever any consumer adds any soft drink to a meal order on Swiggy from June 25 to July 19, Pepsi will contribute part of the proceeds in respect of each soft drink ordered to the NRAI COVID-19 Relief Corpus. "This fund will be further used to provide meals (dry ration) to restaurant workers who have served us and are suffering due to these challenging times," said a joint statement by PepsiCo India, Swiggy and NRAI.

The offer is valid on any packaged soft drinks ordered from restaurants listed on Swiggy platform which includes carbonated soft drinks, packaged iced tea, packaged juices & packaged juice-based drinks and is not restricted to just the purchase of Pepsi, it added. “The restaurant industry is an integral part of our ecosystem and has been severely impacted by the ongoing health challenge. Both restaurants and restaurant workers are struggling,” said a PepsiCo India spokesperson adding that it is an "endeavour to find various meaningful ways to provide support to the ecosystem.” Earlier, liquor maker Diageo India had announced a Rs 75-crore programme “Raising the Bar” to support bars, pubs and restaurants.

According to NRAI President Anurag Katriar the pandemic has impacted every sector but has perhaps manifested itself more sharply on the workforce in the restaurant sector because of the sheer volumes. The restaurant industry is the second-largest employers of human capital in India after agriculture, he added.

Swiggy VP - Marketing Srivats TS said during these times when the hospitality sector is facing major setbacks in adjusting to the ‘new normal’ and sustaining themselves, Swiggy is focused towards supporting the restaurant community in every way possible. “As several restaurants evaluate their next course of action to remobilise their operations, we are happy to support #PepsiSaveOurRestaurants initiative along with NRAI towards striving to ensure that restaurant workers and their families don't stay hungry,” he said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australian politician's home, office raided in foreign interference probe

Australias federal police and intelligence agency raided the home and parliamentary office of a New South Wales state politician on Friday in an investigation Prime Minister Scott Morrison has linked to foreign interference.State Labor Part...

Tensions rise at virus hotspot apartments in southern Italy

The governor of a southern Italian region insisted on Friday that Bulgarian farm workers who live in an apartment complex with dozens of COVID-19 cases must stay inside for 15 days, not even emerging for food. Wearing a mask to discourage v...

Soccer-Premier League CEO Masters to face parliamentary committee over Project Restart

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will face questions from a British parliamentary committee next week on soccers restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The English top-flight resumed playing on June 17 without fans in attendance ...

Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude hits Haryana's Rohtak

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale struck near the Rohtak area of Haryana on Friday.According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt in the area at 332 p.m. today.Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020