Libya's NOC says Russian mercenaries entered oilfield, blocked restart of output

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Friday Russian and other foreign mercenaries had entered the Sharara oilfield on Thursday to block the resumption of energy exports after a months-long blockade by eastern-based forces.

Most of Libya's main oilfields are under the control of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which has fought alongside Russian mercenaries according to the United Nations.

The NOC, which attempted to restart production at Sharara this month after battle lines shifted, is based in Tripoli, the seat of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), which financially relies on oil exports.