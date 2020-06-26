Passenger flights to Seychelles to resume on Aug 1: President Faure

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Victoria | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:10 IST
President Danny Faure on June 23, 2020, announced that commercial passenger flights to Seychelles are to resume on August 1, 2020.

The decision was announced following a meeting at the State House, chaired by President Danny Faure, and attended by officials from the Public Health Authority; Ministry of Finance, Trade, Investment and Economic Planning; Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS); Citizens Engagement Platform Seychelles (Ceps); Seychelles Inter-Faith Council (Sifco); Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association (SHTA) and the Seychelles Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The resumption of commercial passenger flights will be undertaken as per the newly established National Framework for Integrated Management of the Reopening of Seychelles, presented by the public health commissioner, Dr Jude Gedeon and based on three main pillars: i) public health protection, ii) community resilience, and iii) safe economic response and recovery.

According to Dr Gedeon, Seychelles will only allow entry of visitors from low and medium risks countries (http://www.mfa.gov.sc/static.php?content_id=36&news_id=2074) and these visitors will also undertake a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, not more than 72 hours before flying to Seychelles to ensure that they are free of COVID-19.

It was also announced that the visitors will not be quarantined, and likewise, the same conditions will apply to return Seychellois nationals as long as they also take the PCR test.

(With Inputs from APO)

