Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's NOC says Russian mercenaries entered oilfield, with output blocked

The LNA is backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt and this month suddenly lost much of its territory around Tripoli and the northwest to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), backed by Turkey. Oil exports were halted in January by eastern forces, cutting off Libya's main source of revenue.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:18 IST
Libya's NOC says Russian mercenaries entered oilfield, with output blocked

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Friday Russian and other foreign mercenaries had entered the Sharara oilfield on Thursday, adding that it completely rejects "attempts by foreign countries to prevent the resumption of oil production".

It said the mercenaries had entered Sharara in a convoy of vehicles and met with representatives of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), a force established to maintain security at the oil fields. Libya has been effectively divided since 2015 between areas held by an internationally recognised government in Tripoli and a rival administration in Benghazi.

Oilfields and export facilities are mostly located in territory controlled by the eastern-based Libyan National Army. An international agreement says that oil can only be exported by the Tripoli-based NOC, with payments going to the Central Bank there. The LNA is backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt and this month suddenly lost much of its territory around Tripoli and the northwest to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), backed by Turkey.

Oil exports were halted in January by eastern forces, cutting off Libya's main source of revenue. After the GNA made gains this month, NOC attempted to restart production at Sharara and another field, El-Feel. In a statement, NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla, said: "Some (countries) cynically express their public regret for Libya's continued inability to produce oil while all the time working in the background to support blockading forces".

The frontlines in Libya have stabilised over the past two weeks west of Sirte, a central coastal city that is the closest to the main oil export terminals. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by David Evans and Louise Heavens)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi man shot dead in moving car following argument with bikers

In a suspected case of road rage, a 30-year-old man was allegedly shot dead inside a moving car by some unidentified bike-borne men in east Delhis Preet Vihar, police said on Friday. His cousin, who was sitting next to him in the car, also ...

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking time for public to give suggestion on EIA

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Central government on a petition seeking an extension of time granted to the general public to give suggestions for the Draft Environmental Impact Assessment EIA 2020. A bench of Chief Jus...

Philippine police kill 4 terror suspects in Manila shootout

Philippine police raided a suspected hideout of Islamic State group-linked militants in metropolitan Manila early Friday and killed four of them in a gunbattle, security officials said. Metropolitan Manila Police Chief Debold Sinas said pol...

J-K: 3 terrorists killed in Tral encounter

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Tral by security forces on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Brigadier Vijay Mahadevan of 1 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, said that the encounter took place after they received input about the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020