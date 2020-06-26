Left Menu
Development News Edition

Competition Commission welcomes MTN's decision to slash data costs

“The consent agreement is entered into in full and final settlement of the findings in the final report of the DSMI that MTN charged high prepaid data prices in South Africa,” the Commission said it in its statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:40 IST
Competition Commission welcomes MTN's decision to slash data costs
MTN has since decided to reduce the price of 30-day prepaid bundles up to 1GB, with the 1GB monthly bundle being reduced to R99. Image Credit: wikipedia

The Competition Commission has welcomed the decision for MTN to slash its data costs after reaching a settlement agreement on Wednesday.

The agreement follows the Data Services Market Inquiry (DSMI) report released last year, which found that data in South Africa was excessively expensive and that MTN and Vodacom charge more at home than in other countries where they have operations.

"The consent agreement is entered into in full and final settlement of the findings in the final report of the DSMI that MTN charged high prepaid data prices in South Africa," the Commission said it in its statement.

Retail price reduction

MTN has since decided to reduce the price of 30-day prepaid bundles up to 1GB, with the 1GB monthly bundle being reduced to R99.

In addition, from 1 May 2020, the mobile telecommunication company will implement the retail price reductions across all its retail channels, communicate these reductions to all channel partners, and apply these new prices across its channels.

Daily lifeline package

The network will also offer all its customers a daily free data bundle to use in Ayoba, which will be capped.

"The Commission noted that MTN revealed that it implemented the daily lifeline package in respect of the Ayoba chat, media and channels functionalities and it will implement the Ayoba browser functionality."

Zero-rated access

MTN said it would also offer all its customers zero-rated access to some South Africa's Public Benefit Organisations and about 500 websites, focusing on education, healthcare and job recruitment via MTN's own website, which will be capped at 500MB per month per customer and be subjected to terms and conditions listed in the settlement.

"These websites include health institutions, public universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges, educational resources, educational institutions and employment portals."

Transparency

"MTN shall enable all its customers, at no charge, to manage their data usage through an MTN USSD and on the MTNApp.co.za website," the Commission said.

The Commission said it would institute ongoing monitoring of pricing levels and profitability in the future until the market becomes more competitive.

Meanwhile, Vodacom agreed to drop prices in April already.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian found guilty of spying for Iran in Denmark

A Danish court on Friday sentenced a Norwegian citizen to seven years in jail after convicting him of spying for an Iranian intelligence service and complicity in a suspected plot to kill an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark.Mohamma...

Russia hands prominent director three-year suspended sentence in embezzlement case -Ifax

A Russian court on Friday handed award-winning film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov a three-year suspended sentence after finding him guilty of embezzlement, the Interfax news agency reported.The court ordered Serebrennikov and tw...

Justice sought for Spain's elderly coronavirus victims

Families for elderly Spanish coronavirus victims are initiating hundreds of compensation and criminal claims for nursing home residents who died often without hospital care in a legal morass that could affect the delicate national political...

UK PM Johnson says "deeply saddened" by Glasgow stabbing attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was deeply saddened after three people were reportedly killed in a stabbing attack in Glasgow on Friday.Scottish police confirmed that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer, saying that one...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020