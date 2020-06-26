Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Indian Bank reports Rs 143.69 cr net loss for Mar quarter

Private sector lender South Indian Bank on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 143.69 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, due to multi-fold jump in provisioning requirement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:22 IST
South Indian Bank reports Rs 143.69 cr net loss for Mar quarter

Private sector lender South Indian Bank on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 143.69 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, due to multi-fold jump in provisioning requirement. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 70.51 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Income during the March 2020 quarter increased to Rs 2,341.88 crore, compared with Rs 2,026.59 crore a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing. Its provisioning for bad loans and contingencies for the quarter jumped over three times to Rs 723.80 crore, against Rs 219.15 crore.

For the full financial year 2019-20, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 104.59 crore, down 58 per cent as against Rs 247.53 crore in 2018-19. However, the lender's income during the year rose to Rs 8,809.55 crore, from Rs 7,602.73 crore in the previous financial year.

With regard to bad assets, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were nearly static at 4.98 per cent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2020, from a year ago's 4.92 per cent. Net NPAs stood at 3.34 per cent at the end of March 2020, compared with 3.45 per cent by the end of March 2019.

On the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it said the bank's operations and financial position would depend on several factors, including the steps taken by governments and the Reserve Bank of India. South Indian Bank's shares on Friday closed 2.20 per cent higher at Rs 8.83 apiece on the BSE.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Bund yields hit one-month low before an uncertain weekend

German 10-year yields hit a one-month low on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical tensions boosted demand for safe-haven bonds going into the weekend. The governor of Texas paused the states reopening as COVID-19 infections ...

Leaders of Turkey and Greece discuss COVID fallout in rare call

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by phone on Friday, Athens and Ankara said - rare such contact for two neighbours at odds over a range of issues.Mit...

Class X student may opt for taking exam if not satisfied with result: HRD Minister

Minister of Human Resource Development HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday said that CBSE students of class X may opt for taking the exam if they are not satisfied by the result which will be declared on July 15. Pokhriyal said,As the remaining ...

Mexico City police chief shot in assassination attempt, blames drug cartel

Mexico Citys chief of police was shot and injured and two of his bodyguards killed in a dramatic assassination attempt early on Friday that he quickly blamed on one of Mexicos most powerful drug gangs, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel CJNG...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020