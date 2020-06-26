Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria needs to deepen reforms to boost growth, revenues - World Bank

Nigeria needs to deepen economic reforms and boost government revenues in order to have a sustained recovery after a coronavirus-induced oil price shock that slashed income and weakened its currency, the World Bank's country director told Reuters on Friday. Shubham Chaudhuri said Nigerians are aware they cannot simply wait for oil prices to recover as happened during the last crisis in 2016 to rebuild the economy, particularly with the health crisis caused by the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:22 IST
Nigeria needs to deepen reforms to boost growth, revenues - World Bank

Nigeria needs to deepen economic reforms and boost government revenues in order to have a sustained recovery after a coronavirus-induced oil price shock that slashed income and weakened its currency, the World Bank's country director told Reuters on Friday.

Shubham Chaudhuri said Nigerians are aware they cannot simply wait for oil prices to recover as happened during the last crisis in 2016 to rebuild the economy, particularly with the health crisis caused by the pandemic. Africa's largest economy faces a situation similar to the 1980s when it rationed foreign currency amid shortages caused by a recession and currency weakness.

Nigeria's current case is worsened by revenues of around 5% of GDP, which is one of the lowest in the world for similar size countries. The ratio stood at 8% last year before the pandemic. Chaudhuri said the World Bank is considering a $3 billion budget support loan for Nigeria, which would cover around half of the country's external financing shortfall. He added that approval was expected within the next three to four months.

"To wait for oil prices to recover will be shortsighted and I think the government recognises this. It helps us make the case for providing the kind of financing the government has requested," he told Reuters by phone in Abuja. Nigeria plans to spend 3% of its GDP to stimulate its economy this year, similar to what most sub-Saharan African countries are doing but far less than the G-20 countries, due to low buffers.

Chaudhuri said the government had demonstrated transparency by disclosing how big a deficit it was expecting this year unlike in previous spending plans, which is a step in the right direction. Also a decision to move gasoline and electricity prices to more market-reflecting tariffs is welcomed and would help free up funds for healthcare and infrastructure, Chaudhuri said, adding that more needs to be done.

On the currency, the World Bank welcomed moves by the central bank to unify its multiple exchange rate which Chaudhuri said would be supportive of reforms and help attract foreign investment to boost sustainable recovery. "Now is the time for political courage to be displayed in making the right trade-offs. We see the policy intent and commitment and we are hopeful," he said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

India's Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Indias Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic....

Pak Judge allows Hindu woman to live with husband after she denied forced conversion

A judicial magistrate in Pakistans Baluchistan province has allowed a Hindu woman to live with her husband after her parents accused him of kidnapping their daughter and forcibly converting her to Islam. Reshma, who is from Garhi Sabhayo in...

UBS settles former trader's harassment, discrimination lawsuit

UBS has settled a lawsuit with a former junior trader who accused the Swiss bank of mishandling a complaint of rape and sexual assault by senior colleagues against her, representatives for the former employee said on Friday.UBS and Ms A hav...

3 feared dead in Glasgow stabbing, suspect killed

Three people are feared dead in a knife rampage in a hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and a male suspect has been shot dead by armed police. Police Scotland said that six people injured in the incident remain in hospital, inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020