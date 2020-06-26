Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sponge iron export to Bangladesh begins via inland waterways

Congestion at Chittagong port in Bangladesh and slow- moving trade through the Petrapole checkpost in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district forced exporters to explore waterways using the Indo-Bangla protocol route to send various products to the neighbouring country, he said. "The first vessel carrying 1,098 tonne of sponge iron and quartz sailed from G R jetty in Kolkata and will reach Narayangunj, near Dhaka in Bangladesh in the next 7-8 days," Summit Alliance Port assistant general manager Sagar Khastagir told PTI.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:39 IST
Sponge iron export to Bangladesh begins via inland waterways
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Amid slow movement of trucks through land ports in West Bengal in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a consignment of sponge iron weighing about 1,100 tonne has left for Bangladesh through inland waterways for the first time, an official said on Friday. Congestion at Chittagong port in Bangladesh and slow- moving trade through the Petrapole checkpost in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district forced exporters to explore waterways using the Indo-Bangla protocol route to send various products to the neighbouring country, he said.

"The first vessel carrying 1,098 tonne of sponge iron and quartz sailed from G R jetty in Kolkata and will reach Narayangunj, near Dhaka in Bangladesh in the next 7-8 days," Summit Alliance Port assistant general manager Sagar Khastagir told PTI. The exporter would require 55 trucks to transport such a quantity, he said.

Summit Alliance is a Bangladeshi port operator working at two jetties of Inland Waterways Authority here. The first shipment will encourage Indian traders to send their sponge iron consignments to Bangladesh, he said.

"We are exploring this new route to export cargo to Bangladesh. If this is successfully delivered, we will use this (riverine) route regularly," the exporter of sponge iron Bunty Overseas director Bunty Agarwal said. Bangladesh accounts for nearly 50 per cent of India's direct reduced iron (DRI)exports and this product is used mostly in steel mills in the neighbouring country, industry sources said.

"If it works smoothly, the convenience to send products will encourage exporters to choose the new route. Bulk cargo can reach in a single consignment," Agarwal said.

India's sponge iron exports to Bangladesh had witnessed a sharp growth in 2019 on the back of rising steel melting capacities in the neighbouring country. Exports rose by 27 per cent from 67,124 tonne in 2018 to 8,54,251 tonne in the last year.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

India's Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Indias Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic....

Pak Judge allows Hindu woman to live with husband after she denied forced conversion

A judicial magistrate in Pakistans Baluchistan province has allowed a Hindu woman to live with her husband after her parents accused him of kidnapping their daughter and forcibly converting her to Islam. Reshma, who is from Garhi Sabhayo in...

UBS settles former trader's harassment, discrimination lawsuit

UBS has settled a lawsuit with a former junior trader who accused the Swiss bank of mishandling a complaint of rape and sexual assault by senior colleagues against her, representatives for the former employee said on Friday.UBS and Ms A hav...

3 feared dead in Glasgow stabbing, suspect killed

Three people are feared dead in a knife rampage in a hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and a male suspect has been shot dead by armed police. Police Scotland said that six people injured in the incident remain in hospital, inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020