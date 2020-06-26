Left Menu
Most Indian millennials, Gen Z say stress legitimate reason to take time off work: Survey

"The COVID-19 pandemic has radically shifted our way of life -- how we work, socialise, shop, and more -- and young generations were especially impacted," Deloitte Global Chief People and Purpose Officer Michele Parmelee said. However, despite uncertain and discouraging conditions, millennials and Gen Zs expressed impressive resiliency and a resolve to improve the world, she added.

Approximately three out of four millennials and Gen Z in India feel stress is a legitimate reason to take time off work, much higher than the global average, a survey said. While the COVID-19 crisis has been unprecedented, 85 per cent millennials and 74 per cent Gen Zs in India agreed that policymakers had taken the appropriate actions to support workers during the pandemic, according to the ninth Deloitte 'Global Millennial Survey'.

Millennials included in the study were born between January 1983 and December 1994, while the Generation Z respondents were born between January 1995 and December 2003. The survey consisted of two parts -- a 'primary' survey of 18,426 millennials and Gen Zs across 43 countries conducted between November 2019 and early January 2020.

In December, 69 per cent of millennials and 67 per cent of Gen Zs had taken time off work due to stress, it said, adding this percentage fell slightly in May perhaps because people were working from home. Millennials and Gen Zs in India were more stressed about their general financial situation than their counterparts among global respondents, the survey said.

In the pulse survey, around half of India's millennials and Gen Zs believed that their financial situation will improve, down from the almost two-thirds in the primary survey. However, both generations in India were more optimistic than their global counterparts, it added.

When it comes to global challenges, climate change is the top concern for millennials in India, just like their global counterparts, which is followed by unemployment, the survey said. "For businesses, the increased confidence that millennial and Gen Zs have shown towards them should serve as a catalyst for further measures to help people grow and thrive. It's clear that purpose-driven organisations will have an upper hand in the post-COVID world," Deloitte India Chief Talent Officer S V Nathan added.

