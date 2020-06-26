Left Menu
COVID-19: Dubai resumes normal working hours with precautionary measures

After the successful completion of the National Sterilisation Programme in the UAE, Dubai has announced that all economic sectors operating in the emirate can return to normal working hours while adhering to precautionary measures.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:26 IST
After the successful completion of the National Sterilisation Programme in the UAE, Dubai has announced that all economic sectors operating in the emirate can return to normal working hours while adhering to precautionary measures. The Dubai Economy's Department of Economic Development in a press release on Thursday said that the business community will have to adhere to precautionary measures such as placing physical-distancing stickers, wearing masks and gloves, providing sterilisation devices, and checking body temperature of people entering.

Sunday marks the beginning of the week across the UAE but some offices also work on Saturdays. Friday and Saturday are the official weekend days in the country. Dubai Economy seeks to preserve the efforts made by the various authorities in the UAE as well as align with the directives of the leadership and the competent government entities that endeavoured to overcome the implications of COVID-19, the statement said.

Lauding the private sector for playing a stellar role in strengthening and supporting government efforts made since the outbreak of COVID-19, Sami Al-Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy, said that it has also contributed to the success of the National Sterilisation Programme, which witnessed a complete sterilisation of all facilities in the country. Al-Qamzi said that resuming normal working hours and allowing movement around the clock validate the role of the leadership and competent authorities in Dubai in containing the pandemic and supporting the business environment in order to ensure its sustainability and continuity.

Meanwhile, restrictions on public gatherings, family visits as well as limiting the number of passengers in a single car to three except for members of the same family will remain..

