Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian airlines struggling hard as most costs are paid in US dollars: Vistara

Indian airlines are struggling hard as most of their costs like the ones related to aircraft leasing, plane's maintenance and fuel have to be paid in USDs, a Vistara official said on Friday, at a time when rupee has depreciated by approximately 6 per cent since January.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:49 IST
Indian airlines struggling hard as most costs are paid in US dollars: Vistara
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian airlines are struggling hard as most of their costs like the ones related to aircraft leasing, plane's maintenance and fuel have to be paid in USDs, a Vistara official said on Friday, at a time when rupee has depreciated by approximately 6 per cent since January. "The reason why the airlines are struggling this hard is because a lot of our costs are all in USD. And with continually depreciating rupee, and as most of us (airlines) predominantly operate in the domestic market, there is obviously going to be a mismatch," Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said at a webinar organized by aviation consultancy firm CAPA. While signing contracts with aircraft leasing firms or aircraft maintenance firms, airlines generally have to agree to make payments in USDs only. In January, one USD was available for around Rs 71. On June 25, the exchange rate said one USD was of Rs 75.65. Kannan said, "Whether it comes to fuel, aircraft leasing, aviation maintenance organizations or aircraft overhauls, it is all in USD. You can push down your costs to the lowest level possible, all you need is a Rs 10 increase (in price of a USD), or a depreciation of the rupee by 1-3 per cent." "So, I think that is an important point. How do we address that? I am not sure...But I think it is very pertinent because you can be the slimmest, meanest organization in the Indian context, but you still might not cut it purely because of factors that are outside your hands," he stated. Calling the coronavirus pandemic a "black swan" event, Kannan noted that the airlines have a fundamental knack of ordering aircraft when the times are good, and getting the delivery when the times are bad. "So that is an important reason why the airlines not just in India but around the world have to think twice about (aircraft) utilization and see how we can improve aircraft utilization than order more aircraft," he stated

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India. After a gap of two months, the Indian government resumed domestic flight services on May 25 albeit in a curtailed manner and with limits placed on airfares.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19 - report

Danny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from the ongoing Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Golf Channel reported on Friday. Nick Watney was the f...

Naval Tata Hockey Academy in Bhubaneswar resumes outdoor training for players

The State government-run Hockey High-performance Centre, the Naval Tata Hockey Academy NTHA in Bhubaneswar, on Friday resumed outdoor training for players. The players resumed training following the Standard Operating Procedures, laid down ...

COVID-19: Haryana govt caps treatment cost in private hospitals

Haryana government on Friday fixed the rates of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitalsmedical colleges across the state. The government stated that no hospital or medical college shall charge any amount in excess of what is prescribed in t...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19 reportDenny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020