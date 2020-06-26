Left Menu
EIH Hotels Q4 net profit rises 66.46 pc to Rs 33.16 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.92 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, EIH Hotels said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 410.44crore as compared to Rs 503.45 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:29 IST
EIH Hotels, which runs chain of hotels and resorts under Oberoi brand, on Friday reported 66.46 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.16 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.92 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, EIH Hotels said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 410.44crore as compared to Rs 503.45 crore in the year-ago period, it added. For 2019-20, the company said its consolidated net profit was at Rs 165.14 crore as against Rs 148.96 crore in 2018-19.

Consolidated revenue from operations for FY20 was at Rs 1,596.25 crore as compared to Rs 1810.82 crore in FY19, it said. In a separate filing, EIH Ltd said the consequences of COVID-19 outbreak on its business for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 have been limited, as business was impacted only in the latter half of March 2020.

However, in view of the continued impact in Q1 FY20, several cost rationalisation measures have been initiated subsequent to the year end and are being monitored, it added. The company further said hotels in most locations have been allowed to resume operations effective June 8 with the balance expecting to open by July 1.

