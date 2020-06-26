Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blanket exemption of late fee unfair to those who filed returns within due date: CBIC

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in a series of tweets, said it had been explicitly clarified to stakeholders that the waiver of late fee was conditional upon filing the return of the said tax period by the due date. "A blanket exemption of late fee would have been unfair to those taxpayers who filed returns before June 24," the CBIC added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:32 IST
Blanket exemption of late fee unfair to those who filed returns within due date: CBIC

The CBIC on Friday said a blanket exemption of late fee would be unfair towards those taxpayers who filed February, March and April GST sales returns within the extended due date of June 24. As part of COVID-19 relief package announced in March, a conditional waiver of late fee had been provided for taxpayers.

Accordingly, for entities having turnover of more than Rs 5 crore, late fee waiver on GSTR-3B returns for the tax period February, March and April 2020 was subject to the condition that the return is filed by June 24, 2020. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in a series of tweets, said it had been explicitly clarified to stakeholders that the waiver of late fee was conditional upon filing the return of the said tax period by the due date.

"A blanket exemption of late fee would have been unfair to those taxpayers who filed returns before June 24," the CBIC added..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • CBIC

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Civilian injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district

One civilian was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mandhar area of Kerni sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Further details of the incident are awaited.Meanwhile, in another incident, a six-year-old child was kill...

Golf-Gordon takes Connecticut lead as another player tests positive

Will Gordon made the most of his sponsors exemption as he grabbed the early second-round clubhouse lead at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Friday as a third PGA Tour player tested positive for COVID-19. Gordon, in his...

Imran Khan says he would become ambassador of Kashmiri people

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he would become the ambassador of the Kashmiri people to raise their issues. Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and ...

Knifeman stabs six in Glasgow before being shot by police

A man stabbed six people including a policeman in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday before he was shot dead by police. An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by emergency services after t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020