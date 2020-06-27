Left Menu
AceTute Learning: A Revolutionary Global Ed-tech Platform Launches in India

It is, thus, offering free daily online sessions on topics such as homeschooling, online education, university planning during the pandemic, and other related topics. AceTute was founded by Dominic Shellard, with a vision to link British educators with the highest caliber to students seeking one-to-one tutorials in various subjects.

-Highly qualifiedBritish tutors will now be able to teach Indian students, thanks to AceTute Learning. 27th June 2020, Mumbai: UK-based company Theseus Global (Education) Ltd, launched AceTute Learning,a one-of-a-kind online tutorial platform. Unparalleled in the Indian market, it links British educators with students and parents in India. Its goal is to facilitate the dissemination of quality education to aspiring Indian students. The platform was launched in collaboration with Chimp&z Inc, the 360-degree global marketing agency.

AceTute Learning is an interactive education platform with innovative tutorials for CBSE, IGCSE, IA, and International Baccalaureate exams. Other than the normal curriculum, AceTute offers tutorials in Spoken English for Conversation and Business. They also offer Parent Tutorials, which are specially designed for strengthening the parent-child-teacher relationship, covering topics like, ‘Helping a child's learning process at home’ and ‘Planning for their future’. Tutorial courses begin at £16 as part of AceTute’s extraordinary launch offer, with a whole range of other discounts for whole course tutorials or tutorials that support a section of the exam syllabus. AceTute has also taken on the responsibilities of providing education to students in India amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown. It is, thus, offering free daily online sessions on topics such as homeschooling, online education, university planning during the pandemic, and other related topics.

AceTute was founded by Dominic Shellard, with a vision to link British educators with the highest caliber to students seeking one-to-one tutorials in various subjects. Shellard, at 44, was the youngest Vice-Chancellor in the United Kingdom when appointed the VC of De Montfort University. He is also a tutor for AceTute. The list of investors for AceTute includes Lord WaheedAlli, the former Chairman of ASOS and currently the Chairman of Koovs; Andy Stockdale, Vice-President of JP Morgan; and David Brown, founder of the renowned educational company, Oxford International. Dr. Dominic Shellard, Founder and CEO, AceTute, said,“ As a former Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor in the UK, I know how crucial small group teaching is for exam success. The best form of this is 1-2-1 tutorials conducted by the highest quality tutors and I am delighted that AceTute will be offering this fusion of the best of British and Indian education. As someone who has visited and worked in India over the past 15 years, I am well aware of the dynamism, innovation and thirst for the education of its young talent, so it is a great privilege to be bringing AceTute to this inspirational country. We want our students to have the greatest chance of the highest exam success, a route through to the best universities and the satisfaction of well paid, rewarding jobs. AceTute also believes in the power of social good, so to give something back to India, we will be creating - once the lockdown eases - a social good project in Jammu, where our students and tutors will help retrain people who have lost their livelihood because of COVID19. Above all, we want our students to be rounded individuals, who will learn, believe and achieve.” About AceTute: AceTute Learning is an ed-tech startup by Theseus Global (Education) Ltd, that aims to fill the gap of high-quality education to Indian students by connecting highly qualified UK trained tutors to Indian students online. The founder and CEO, Dr. Dominic Shellard is a British academician and politician who served as a Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of Sheffield and Vice-Chancellor of De Montfort University. He was awarded the prestigious Gandhi Global Medal in 2013 for his social good work in India and the UK.

Website: https://www.acetute.com/ PWR PWR.

