Farmers can avail crop loan without insurance

The Rajasthan government has made crop insurance voluntary from Kharif 2020 season while availing loans from financial institutions under PM Crop Insurance Scheme, an official said. Farmers will have to fill an application requesting to keep them separate from crop insurance while taking crop loans from financial institutions, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Om Prakash said. Farmers can give their application to the financial institutions by July 8. A form will be made available by the financial institution or bank, he added. The Centre has decided July 15 as the last date to get the crop insurance by the farmers, Prakash said.