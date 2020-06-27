Left Menu
Development News Edition

New MSME definition to significantly help gems, jewellery sector: GJEPC

The new definition of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will significantly help the majority of exporters in the gems and jewellery sector in these difficult times, GJEPC said on Saturday. This would also help to revive the exports in this difficult time," he said. From July, over six crore MSMEs will be classified on the basis of the new criteria approved by the government, earlier this month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 18:48 IST
New MSME definition to significantly help gems, jewellery sector: GJEPC

The new definition of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will significantly help the majority of exporters in the gems and jewellery sector in these difficult times, GJEPC said on Saturday. Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Colin Shah said in the sector over 85 per cent exporters constitute MSME, who deal in high-value goods. "Through the new MSME definition and exclusion of export turnover cap of Rs 250 crore, a large number of exporters of our sector will be benefited. This would also help to revive the exports in this difficult time," he said.

From July, over six crore MSMEs will be classified on the basis of the new criteria approved by the government, earlier this month. According to the revised criteria, a unit with Rs 50 crore of investment and Rs 250 crore of turnover will fall under the medium enterprise category. Besides, a manufacturing and services unit with Rs 1 crore of investment and Rs 5 crore of turnover will be classified as micro whereas a unit involving Rs 10 crore of investment and Rs 50 crore of turnover will be categorised as a small enterprise. According to exporters, the provision of excluding the exports from the counting of turnover will encourage the MSMEs to boost shipments without fearing to lose the benefits of an MSME unit. In a separate statement, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the decision would strengthen the country's MSMEs. "These enterprises will lead the economy to a fast V-shaped recovery post coronavirus pandemic.

“These measures will not only ensure that Indian MSMEs compete globally but will also result in the birth of many more such enterprises that the huge economy currently needs,” Sakthivel said. He added that MSMEs are the backbone of India's economy in terms of GDP, exports and job generation. He also said: “The idea of registering an enterprise just on the basis of Aadhaar number minus the need for any paper document will encourage many enterprising youths to join and enrich the economy with innovations".

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Digital media mode to support youth wellbeing during COVID-19: Study

With or without physical separation social-distancing due to COVID-19, youth are using social media to connect and support each other, according to a recent report based on youth making excessive use of media. Three leading researchers have...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 93 in J-K

Two coronavirus-related fatalities were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 93 in the Union Territory, officials said. A 45-year-old woman Batengoo Khanabal area of south Kashmirs Anantnag district passed ...

Mizoram to have FIFA certified football ground soon

Mizoram sports minister Robert Romawia Royte on Saturday said that the state will soon have a FIFA certified football ground at Kolasib town near the Assam border. Royte paid a visit and inspected the ongoing construction of Sports Authorit...

Building made micro containment zone, Guj man approaches HC

An Ahmedabad resident has filed a civil application in Gujarat High Court challenging the local civic corporations decision to declare his housing complex a micro containment zone in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Vishwas Bhamburkar has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020