Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon India to hire 20,000 temporary staff in customer service to serve global customers

The jobs – created both directly and indirectly – will be across industries, including information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing, and is in addition to the 7 lakh jobs Amazon's investments have enabled over the last seven years in India. In May this year, Amazon India had announced adding 50,000 seasonal roles across its warehousing and delivery network to meet the surge in online demand for products after easing of the lockdown that had been put in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 14:59 IST
Amazon India to hire 20,000 temporary staff in customer service to serve global customers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce major Amazon India on Sunday said it is offering close to 20,000 'seasonal' or temporary employment opportunities in its customer service (CS) organisation to help customers in India and globally with a seamless online shopping experience. The new temporary positions -- being added to meet the anticipated demand in customer traffic in the next six months -- are open in Hyderabad, Pune, Coimbatore, Noida, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mangaluru, Indore, Bhopal and Lucknow, Amazon India said in a statement.

Most of the positions are part of Amazon's 'Virtual Customer Service' programme that provides flexible work-from-home options, it added. The new positions will see associates support customer services through e-mail, chat, social media and phone. The eligibility criteria for these positions include having minimum educational qualification of 12th standard pass and proficiency in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu or Kannada.

Based on the candidates' performance as well as business needs, a percentage of the current temporary positions are likely to be converted into permanent positions towards the end of the year, Amazon India said. "We are continuously evaluating hiring needs across the customer service organisation in response to the growing customer demand. We estimate that customer traffic will further scale up over the next six months with the onset of Indian and global holiday seasons," Amazon India Director (Customer Service) Akshay Prabhu said.

He added that new seasonal positions will provide candidates job security and livelihood during these unprecedented times. Earlier this year, Amazon had announced that it plans to create one million new jobs in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network. The jobs – created both directly and indirectly – will be across industries, including information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing, and is in addition to the 7 lakh jobs Amazon's investments have enabled over the last seven years in India.

In May this year, Amazon India had announced adding 50,000 seasonal roles across its warehousing and delivery network to meet the surge in online demand for products after easing of the lockdown that had been put in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic..

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Indore newspaper owner accused of trafficking held in Guj

The owner of a newspaper in Indore in Madhya Pradesh wanted for the past seven months in over 45 cases, including human trafficking, was arrested from neighbouring Gujarat on Sunday, a police official said here. Jitu Soni, who had a reward ...

Poles face long lines, coronavirus limits in presidential vote

Poles stood in long lines to vote on Sunday in a closely-fought presidential election that could reshape Polands tense relationship with the European Union and the ruling nationalists socially conservative agenda.The ballot takes place seve...

Gay, trans Brazilians pummeled by coronavirus economic crisis

By Oscar Lopez and Fabio Teixeira MEXICO CITYRIO DE JANEIRO, June 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - O ne in four unemployed gay and trans Brazilians has lost their job recently during the coronavirus outbreak, a survey released on Sunday foun...

Children more resilient against COVID-19: Lancet study

The majority of children with COVID-19 in 26 countries fared well clinically compared to adults, according to a review of studies which assessed research published during the first four months of the pandemic. Scientists, including those fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020