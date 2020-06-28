Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China industrial firms' May profits post first monthly rise in 6 months

Despite May's earnings growth, "market demand remains relatively weak amid the epidemic, and sustainability of the profit recovery deserves further observation," Zhu Hong, senior statistician at the statistics bureau said in the statement. Earnings for Chinese factories were hit by the sharpest factory-gate price drop in more than four years recorded in May, while exports slipped again, erasing a transient gain in April.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:53 IST
UPDATE 1-China industrial firms' May profits post first monthly rise in 6 months
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

Profits at China's industrial firms rose for the first time in six months in May, suggesting the country's economic recovery is gaining traction and brightening the outlook for manufacturing investment and jobs.

China's national bureau of statistics said profits at China's industrial firms in May rose 6% year-on-year to 582.3 billion yuan ($82.28 billion), according to a statement on Sunday. The rebound followed a 4.3% fall in April, and is its sharpest monthly gain since March 2019.

Economic activity in China is clearly improving after the lifting of tough virus containment measures that led to weeks of near paralysis. But the recovery has been uneven and demand at home and abroad remains sluggish amid concerns of a second wave of infections and a global recession. Despite May's earnings growth, "market demand remains relatively weak amid the epidemic, and sustainability of the profit recovery deserves further observation," Zhu Hong, senior statistician at the statistics bureau said in the statement.

Earnings for Chinese factories were hit by the sharpest factory-gate price drop in more than four years recorded in May, while exports slipped again, erasing a transient gain in April. Futures prices for steel, which have surged this year on a government push for more infrastructure projects, fell last week as rising steel production and lean demand from downstream users stoked worries about oversupply.

For the first five months of 2020, industrial firms' profits fell 19.3% from the same period last year to 1.84 trillion yuan. May's profit growth was aided by significant profit recoveries in key industries including oil refinery, power, chemicals and steel.

For example, the oil refinery sector recorded a profit of 11.6 billion yuan in May, up 8.9% year-on-year, swinging from a loss of 21.8 billion yuan the previous month. Power sector profits grew 10.9% in May, compared with a decline of 15.7% in April. Zhu also attributed May's profit growth to easing cost pressures, improving profit margins, positive impact from policy stimulus and much higher investment returns.

Earnings at China's state-controlled industrial firms were down 39.3% on an annual basis for January-May, versus a 46.0% fall in the first four months, the statistics bureau data showed. Private sector profits fell 11% in the first five months, narrowing from January-April's 17.2% slump.

Liabilities at industrial firms rose 6.6% on year at end-May, compared with a 6.2% increase as of end-April. ($1 = 7.0770 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Engineering firms bring back migrant labourers for MMRDA projs

Engineering companies developing infrastructure projects of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA have started bringing back migrant labourers, and nearly 755 labourers are expected to return to the city in July for a metro...

Confirmed coronavirus cases pass 10 million globally

Confirmed coronavirus infections have surpassed the 10 million mark worldwide. A tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University registered the grim milestone on Sunday, after India and Russia added thousands of new cases. The United States has ...

Marriott to expand, continue food delivery biz even after COVID-19

Leading hotel chain Marriott International, which has seen its business plunge over 90 per cent across its 123 properties since the lockdown, will expand and continue its delivery and take-away business even after the pandemic-induced lockd...

No work for them under MGNREGA, UP villagers take up canal-cleaning project on their own

Unable to find work under the MGNREGA, a group of villagers here have started on the laborious task of cleaning a canal so that water reaches its tail-end. About 70 labourers from Naugava village in Naraini tehsil have decided to do it for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020