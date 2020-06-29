Left Menu
AsiaOne Recognizes Waaree as 'India's Greatest Brand' in Solar Industry

MUMBAI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waaree Energies, India's largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has emerged as the India's Greatest Brand by AsiaOne Magazine & URS Media International in the fifth edition of their awards.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 11:59 IST
MUMBAI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waaree Energies, India's largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has emerged as the India's Greatest Brand by AsiaOne Magazine & URS Media International in the fifth edition of their awards. The process advisor for these awards and listing was Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India. Waaree is now the first Indian solar company to be recognized as the India's Greatest Brand the winners are judged on the basis of research across 16 industries, 1,200 brands and 62 sub-categories from multiple sectors. Waaree was chosen on the basis of excellence in customer service and quality maintained over the years. Waaree has emerged as the most preferred brand for solar modules today, and is perceived by customers as the premium module supplier. The success story is slated to be covered by CNBC TV18 on 4th July. Waaree has already supplied near to 3 GW of solar panels till date globally, and commissioned over 600 MW of solar EPC projects in India. Waaree solar modules have been shipped to 6 continents, across 68 countries. With more than 140 tests performed at various stages of manufacturing, Waaree maintains its quality above global standards.

Speaking on this event Dr. Hitesh Doshi, CMD, Waaree Group said, "We are committed to not only meet but provide more than customers expectations from us . Our high quality Solar panels with commitment for delivery on time, best in class Services has always given us customers preference. Waaree has invested huge resources in bringing superior products and services into the market and changing the consumer experience, which we will continue in time to come. We are thankful to each and every Waaree employee, customer and All stake holders for their support and efforts in helping Waaree Brand achieve this feat in Solar Industry." Waaree has maintained its position as the Bloomberg Tier 1 manufacturer for the last 21 quarters. Waaree serves over 5000 customers globally which illustrates the trust gained by the company over a period of 30 years of its existence. Waaree has already won over 100 Awards for its work in solar industry, in various categories. Taking cue from the initiative of #vocalforlocal, Waaree has launched a campaign to promote prosumerism, with tagline 'Solar lagao, Apni Bijli Swayam Bano - Atmanirbhar ban jao!'. Waaree Energies is planning to further expand its footprint with 1000 franchises by the end of 2021. Waaree aims to bridge the ever growing demand - supply gap of electricity, by making solar accessible to all and inch towards a viable indigenous ecosystem. About Waaree Energies Waaree Energies Ltd. is the flagship company of Waaree Group, and has the country's largest Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW. In addition, it is one of leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and as an Independent Power Producer. Waaree has its presence in over 350+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197503/Waaree_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

