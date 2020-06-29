Left Menu
Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on June 26, 2020

Repo in Corporate Bond 15.00 8.25 8.25-8.25 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D.

Money Market Operations as on June 26, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 317,521.97 2.68 0.01-4.10 I. Call Money 10,607.05 3.54 1.80-4.10 II. Triparty Repo 216,768.80 2.68 2.20-3.18 III. Market Repo 90,146.12 2.58 0.01-3.20 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 171.08 3.31 2.40-3.92 II. Term Money@@ 712.30 - 3.50-5.60 III. Triparty Repo 550.00 3.26 3.20-3.30 IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 15.00 8.25 8.25-8.25 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Fri, 26/06/2020 3 Mon, 29/06/2020 634,893.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Fri, 26/06/2020 3 Mon, 29/06/2020 65.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -634,828.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$29,234.74 E. Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$ 2430.00# F. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 269,681.74 G. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -365,146.26 RESERVE POSITION@ H. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 26/06/2020 430,194.42 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 03/07/2020 425,179.00 I. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 26/06/2020 0.00 J. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 05/06/2020 413,373.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). . - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. .

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo $$ As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020 # The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020.. . PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW.

