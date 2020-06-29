HMSI commences deliveries of latest version of superbike Africa Twin Adventure Sports

Left Menu
Honda introduced the brand new 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in March this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:40 IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday said it has commenced deliveries of a new version of its 1,000 cc bike Africa Twin Adventure Sports. The company's exclusive premium big-bike dealership - the Honda BigWing in Gurugram delivered the first unit of 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports, HMSI said in a statement.

The manual transmission (MT) version of the bike is priced at Rs 15.35 lakh, while the dual clutch transmission trim is tagged at Rs 16.10 lakh (ex-showroom). "Honda introduced the brand new 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in March this year. We are pleased to announce the first delivery," HMSI Director Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

The company said it has also introduced various accessories like top box, visor, quick shifter, main stand, rally step, engine guard, front fog light, windscreen among others to go with the model..

