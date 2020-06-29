Left Menu
Development News Edition

German yields hover near lows as COVID-19 deaths top half a million

Safe haven German government bond yields rose on Monday after improving inflation and business sentiment data but didn't stray far from one-month lows hit last week as deaths related to the novel coronavirus topped half a million worldwide. While the overall COVID-19 death rate has flattened in recent weeks, health experts have expressed concerns about record numbers of new cases in countries like the United States, India and Brazil, as well as new outbreaks in parts of Asia.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:17 IST
German yields hover near lows as COVID-19 deaths top half a million

Safe haven German government bond yields rose on Monday after improving inflation and business sentiment data but didn't stray far from one-month lows hit last week as deaths related to the novel coronavirus topped half a million worldwide.

While the overall COVID-19 death rate has flattened in recent weeks, health experts have expressed concerns about record numbers of new cases in countries like the United States, India and Brazil, as well as new outbreaks in parts of Asia. "There is a full event slate this week but, we fear, nothing that will drown out the background noise of rising COVID-19 cases," said ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

"It looked like sentiment was defying gravity for a long time - and if there's one thing we learnt in Europe, at some point measures have to be taken to stop the spread of the disease, and the question is whether they will damage growth." Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was a basis point higher at -0.465%, above Friday's one month low of -0.484.

Other high-grade euro zone government bond yields were also about a basis point higher on the day after data showed that inflation in a number of German states rose in June compared to the month before., The overall figure for the whole country is due out at 14.00 CET.

Long-term euro zone inflation expectations hit a four-month high of 1.1061%, according to the five year, five year forward rate - a key market gauge of long term expectations. This compares to 0.84% in mid-May and an all-time low of 0.7198% in March.

Economic sentiment in the euro zone also continued to recover in June after a modest pick-up in May, with improvements across all sectors and a much more buoyant sense of future business, European Commission data showed on Monday. "While that sounds impressive, we have to keep in mind that a lot of numbers sound impressive these days and that the indicator is still very far below its February reading," ING economist Bert Colijn said in a note.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

RAGC - Helping Students to Keep Their Dreams Alive

RAGC affiliates with Pearson Education, UK One year programme designed as foundation for international degree Higher National Certificate programme recognized in 70 countries and leading universities worldwide Programme available fo...

Puducherry CM tests negative for COVID-19, advised to remain in isolation for at least a week

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and the staff at his residence on Monday tested negative for COVID-19. However, the Chief Minister has been advised seven days home quarantine, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar sai...

Russian state exit polls show 76% so far back reforms that could extend Putin rule

Russian state opinion pollster VTsIOM said on Monday that its exit polls showed that 76 of Russians had so far voted to support reforms that could allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036.The nationwide vote on constitut...

Axis Bank shares tank nearly 5 pc after S&P rating cut

Shares of Axis Bank on Monday declined nearly 5 per cent after SP Global Ratings lowered its ratings of the lender due to increased economic risks for banks operating in India. The stock plunged 5.21 per cent to Rs 402.90 during the day o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020