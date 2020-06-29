Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on hopes of stimulus, rebound

Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise on Monday following a selloff last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:36 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on hopes of stimulus, rebound

Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise on Monday following a selloff last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases. The three indexes had tumbled more than 2% on Friday as several U.S. states imposed business restrictions in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The global death toll from the respiratory illness crossed half a million on Sunday, with about one-quarter of them in the United States.

The benchmark S&P 500 has rallied since a coronavirus-driven crash in March, up about 16% since April and set for its best quarter since 1998, partly on a raft of U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus. This week, investors will focus on employment, consumer confidence and manufacturing data for June for signs of whether the U.S. economy will continue to rebound after indications of a pickup in May.

"The market is taking a tremendous amount of comfort in the fact that as long as we contain the virus, the economy is going to recover very fast and you're going to see cyclical stocks start to rally again," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York. At 8:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 203 points, or 0.81%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 15.25 points, or 0.51% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.07%.

Among stocks, Boeing Co rose 7.5% in premarket trade after the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Sunday it had approved key certification test flights for the grounded 737 MAX that could begin as soon as Monday. Boeing suppliers were also up, with Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc rising 5.7%.

Gilead Sciences Inc edged 2.8% higher as it priced its COVID-19 drug candidate remdesivir at $2,340 for a five-day treatment in the United States and some other developed countries. Facebook Inc looked set to extend declines from Friday as a report said PepsiCo Inc was set to join a growing number of companies pulling ad dollars from the social media platform.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: Pandemic curtails most U.S. Pride events, but some march on; 'Golden State Killer' suspect expected to plead guilty in California and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Pandemic curtails most U.S. Pride events, but some march onThe coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of most in-person Pride events this year, but a march in Manhattan on Sund...

Iran sends recorder from downed Ukrainian jetliner to France

Iran has sent the black box flight recorder from a Ukrainian passenger jet that it mistakenly shot down in January to France for further analysis following months of delays, state-run media reported Monday. The IRNA news agency quoted Tehra...

Fitch affirms 'BBB-' rating at GAIL, outlook negative

Fitch Ratings on Monday said it has assigned BBB- rating with a negative outlook to state-owned gas utility GAIL India. The rating is capped at the same level as Indias sovereign BBB- rating, Fitch said in a statement.GAILs dominant market ...

Science News Roundup: It is rocket science: EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.It is rocket science EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton saysThe European Union will plough more money into rocket launches, satellite communication and space exploration to preserve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020