ED files charge sheet against Jaipur firm accused of running ponzi scheme

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against a dozen entities in connection with its money laundering probe against an alleged ponzi scheme run by a Jaipur-based company. The agency has accused the firm, Gold Sukh Trade India Ltd., of running an illegal multi-level marketing scheme and duping depositors of their hard-earned money between 2008 and 2011.

The charge sheet or prosecution complaint has been field before a special PMLA court in Jaipur in Rajasthan, it said. The ED slapped criminal charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case after studying nine FIRs filed against the accused by the state police.

The police booked them, the ED said, for mobilising public deposits during a period between 2008-09 and 2010-11 and also filed multiple charge sheets pressing charges under the IPC and the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 for allegedly running a ponzi or chit fund like scheme. "The ED prosecution complaint has been filed on the outcome of the investigation conducted till now and attachment of assets (worth Rs 3.06 crore) of the accused," the central agency said in a statement.

The ED has named 12 accused in its charge sheet -- Gold Sukh Trade India Ltd, its sister concern Gold Sukh Corporation Ltd, its directors Mahendra Kumar Nirwan, Manvendra Pratap Singh Chauhan, Pramod alias Bablu Sharma; their family members and shareholders like Saroj Kanwar (wife of late founder director of the companies Narendra Singh), Nitu Nirwan (Mahendra Nirwan's wife) and others..