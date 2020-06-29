Left Menu
Development News Edition

SJVN Q4 profit drops nearly 13 pc to Rs 399 cr

State-run power producer SJVN Ltd on Monday reported a 13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 399.21 crore for the January-March quarter compared to the year-ago period. The consolidated net profit was Rs 458.76 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said. Total income in the quarter declined to Rs 697.63 crore from Rs 874.71 crore in the same period last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:19 IST
SJVN Q4 profit drops nearly 13 pc to Rs 399 cr

State-run power producer SJVN Ltd on Monday reported a 13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 399.21 crore for the January-March quarter compared to the year-ago period. The consolidated net profit was Rs 458.76 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said.

Total income in the quarter declined to Rs 697.63 crore from Rs 874.71 crore in the same period last year. Its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 1,661.21 crore in 2019-20, from Rs 1,366.54 crore in 2018-19. Total income in 2019-20 was Rs 3,097.42 crore up from Rs 2,907.94 The board has recommended a final dividend of 0.50 paisa per share of 10 each for 2019-20 subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs1.70 per equity share for 2019-20 paid in the month of February, 2020. SJVN is primarily engaged in only generation and sale of power.

The company has also approved a consolidated one-time rebate of Rs 57.82 crore to the DISCOMs and Power Departments of States/Union Territories for the lockdown period. Out of this, an amount of Rs 6.09 crore pertains to current financial year and has been adjusted from the revenue from operations and balance amount of Rs 51.73 crore will be adjusted from the bills of financial year 2020-21.

There will be no impact of lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Further in the opinion of the management there is no indication of any impairment of assets, the company said. The company generated 9.54 billion units (BU) hydro power in 2019-20 up from 8.33 BU. The company also generated 128.11 million units (MU) wind power in 2019-20 as against 91.74 MU. Its solar energy generation is 6.58 MU in 2019-20 down from 7.40 MU in 2018-19.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Germany uncovers massive online child abuse network

German cyber crime authorities have uncovered a massive online network of at least 30,000 people who share child pornography and exchange advice on how to sedate and abuse minors, law enforcement authorities said on Monday. Peter Biesenbach...

South Pole warmed three times the global rate in last 30 years- study

At the South Pole, considered the coldest point on Earth, temperatures are rising fast.So fast, in fact, that Kyle Clem and other climate researchers began to worry and wonder whether human-driven climate change was playing a bigger role th...

Matonge, an African home in Brussels

While Belgians confront their colonial past in the wake of global protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody, a neighbourhood in Brussels seen by some as a haven for Black citizens is gearing up for a big celebration.The Mato...

Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb', Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj' among 7 Bollywood movies heading to Disney+Hotstar

Superstar Akshay Kumars Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhuj The Pride of India are among the Bollywood films that are headed for a direct release on the streamer Disney Hotstar as theatres ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020