FCI's foodgrains buffer stocks at 816.60 lakh tonnes

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has 816.60 lakh tonnes of foodgrains in its buffer stocks to meet the requirements under the food law and other welfare schemes, the government said on Monday. About 55 lakh tonnes of foodgrains are required monthly under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes.

"As per the Food Corporation of India report dated June 28, FCI currently has 266.29 lakh tonnes of rice and 550.31 lakh tonnes of wheat. Hence, a total of 816.60 lakh tonnes food grain stock is available (excluding the ongoing purchase of wheat and paddy, which have not yet reached the godown)," an official statement said. The FCI has transported 277.73 lakh tonnes across the country since lockdown which was imposed on March 25.

Under AtmaNirbhar Bharat package, the Centre decided that 8 lakh tonnes of foodgrains will be provided to about 8 crore migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under NFSA or state scheme PDS cards. Five kg of foodgrain per person is being distributed free of cost for the months of May and June. "The states and union territories (UTs) have lifted 6.39 lakh tonnes of food grains. States and UTs have distributed 99,207 tonnes of food grains to total 209.96 lakh (in the May 120.08 lakh and in June 89.88 lakh) beneficiaries," the statement said The government also approved 39,000 tonnes of pulses for 1.96 crore migrant families. One kg pulses per month per family is being distributed free of cost for the months of May and June.

Around 33,968 tonnes of gram/dal have been dispatched to the states and UTs. A total 31,868 tonnes of gram has been lifted by various states and UTs, and 4,702 tonnes of gram have been distributed by the states and UTs. "The Government of India is bearing 100 per cent financial burden of approximately Rs 3,109 crore for foodgrain and Rs 280 crore for gram under this scheme," the statement said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), for April-June, a total of 104.3 lakh tonnes rice and 15.2 lakh tonnes wheat is required. The Centre is providing 5 kg of foodgrains free of cost per person per month to around 80 crore people.

"A total of 116.02 lakh tonnes of food grains has been lifted. In the month of April 2020, 37.02 lakh tonnes (93 per cent) food grains have been distributed to 74.05 crore beneficiaries, in May 2020, total 36.49 lakh tonnes (91 per cent) food grains distributed to 72.99 crores beneficiaries and in the month of June 2020, 28.41 lakh tonnes (71 per cent) food grains have been distributed to 56.81 crores beneficiaries," the statement said. The Centre is bearing 100 per cent financial burden of approximately Rs 46,000 crore under this scheme.

As regards pulses, the total requirement for the three months is 5.87 lakh tonnes. The Centre is bearing 100 per cent financial burden of about Rs 5,000 crore under this scheme. So far, 5.79 lakh tonnes of pulses have been dispatched to states/UTs and 5.58 lakh tonnes have reached the states/UTs, while 4.40 lakh tonnes of pulses have been distributed.

On foodgrain procurement, the Centre said that as on June 28, 388.34 lakh tonnes of wheat and 745.66 lakh tonnes paddy were procured. As on June 1, 2020, the 'One Nation One Card' scheme is enabled in 20 states/UTs, namely -- Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Daman & Diu (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Tripura.

"By March 31, 2021 all remaining states will be added to 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme and the scheme will be operational all over India," the statement said..