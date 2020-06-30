Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dev Accelerator launches India's first Work-From-Home co-working membership

Dev Accelerator LLP (DBA DevX), a co-working space provider in India has launched a 'tech-enabled' Co-working Membership Plan that lets you co-work from home.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 30-06-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 09:57 IST
Dev Accelerator launches India's first Work-From-Home co-working membership
DevX WFH Membership Plan. Image Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dev Accelerator LLP (DBA DevX), a co-working space provider in India has launched a 'tech-enabled' Co-working Membership Plan that lets you co-work from home. The motive behind launching this plan is to facilitate a smooth transition from the traditional ways of working to the trending 'Remote Working' culture.

The membership plan enables individuals to work remotely while staying connected with the team through DevX Collab, an indigenous technology developed by DevX that gives access to multiple work management, video conferencing, & productivity tools. It enables DevX's huge community of members & partners to network with each other.

DevX WFH Membership Plan As a part of the WFH membership, in addition to being able to access DevX's secure workspaces pan India for three days in a week, it also delivers a one-of-its-kind Work Pod to their members' home as an effort towards enhancing their WFH experience.

The pod is an aesthetically designed cabin, with ergonomic chair, high-speed internet connectivity, exhaust and electricity plug, and a lot more. Benefits of the Membership Plan are listed as follows:

* DevX Collab Access an indigenous technology developed by DevX for its community.

* Work Pods Experience a private work area designed to enhance your productivity.

* Internet Connectivity Benefit from seamless high-speed Wi-Fi network connectivity.

* Allied Services Let your business leverage from our wide range of allied services.

* DevX Workspace Access our vibrant workspaces for three days a week across India.

* COVID-19 Insurance Get an all-inclusive health insurance plan against coronavirus.

Further details about the WFH Membership Plan & Work Pods can be found on our website: devx.work/work-from-home. "This pandemic event has made Work from Home a buzz word and being in the business of providing quality and aesthetically designed office spaces, we took this initiative upon us to mitigate the challenges associated with WFH. We've launched a WFH Membership plan that provides the flexibility to efficiently work from home while replicating the entire arrangement of a productive office work environment provided by DevX," said Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-founder on the launch of Work-From-Home membership.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Australia-Zimbabwe ODI series postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The One-Day series between Australia and Zimbabwe was on Tuesday postponed by mutual agreement between the two boards due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-match series was to played in August but Australia is currently grappling with a f...

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong quits democracy group Demosisto

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong said on Tuesday he is stepping down as leader of his democracy group Demosisto, just hours after media reported that Beijing had passed national security legislation for the Chinese-ruled city. Wong has said h...

Chinese app ban: TikTok says in process of complying with govt order

TikTok on Tuesday said it is in the process of complying with the governments order on blocking of the app, and asserted that it has not shared information of Indian users with any foreign government, including that of China. The short v...

JSPL donates Rs 2 cr to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL on Tuesday said it has donated Rs 2 crore to the Chhattisgarh Chief Ministers Relief Fund to help the state fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, the company said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020