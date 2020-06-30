Left Menu
HMSI drives in BSVI version of Livo at Rs 69,422

Since its launch in 2015, Livo has been a favourite among aspirational buyers in its category, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:56 IST
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has launched BSVI version of its 110-cc bike Livo at a starting price of Rs 69,422 (ex-showroom). This version comes with new headlamp, start/stop switch, service due indicator, five step adjustable rear suspension among other features.

"In our BSVI line up, we continue to create new value that enhances the quality of daily life and reinforce customer trust and confidence in our brand," HMSI Director Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement. Since its launch in 2015, Livo has been a favourite among aspirational buyers in its category, he added.

"Equipped with Honda's latest technology and its urban design, Livo BSVI will raise the bar of style, performance and value in its segment," Guleria said..

