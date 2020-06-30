Left Menu
Development News Edition

NITI Aayog releases 'Towards a Clean Energy Economy' report

Covid-19 has presented significant demand- and supply-side challenges for India’s transport and power sectors, from liquidity constraints and supply shortages to shifts in consumer demand and preferences. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:38 IST
NITI Aayog releases 'Towards a Clean Energy Economy' report
Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog said he is confident that India’s economy will recover following the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

NITI Aayog and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) today released Towards a Clean Energy Economy: Post-Covid-19 Opportunities for India's Energy and Mobility Sectors report, which advocates for stimulus and recovery efforts that work towards building a clean, resilient, and least-cost energy future for India. These efforts include electric vehicle, energy storage, and renewable energy programs.

The report identifies how Covid-19 is beginning to influence the clean energy transition in India, specifically for the transport and power sectors, and recommends principles and strategic opportunities for the country's leaders to drive economic recovery and maintain momentum towards a clean energy economy.

Covid-19 has presented significant demand- and supply-side challenges for India's transport and power sectors, from liquidity constraints and supply shortages to shifts in consumer demand and preferences.

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog said he is confident that India's economy will recover following the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic. "India's strong democratic institutions promote policy stability. Ongoing economic reforms, if executed well, should keep the country's growth rate ahead of peers," he said.

"Clean energy will be a major driver of India's economic recovery and international competitiveness," added Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog. "We must look at how to leverage our domestic innovation ecosystem to bring value to the country and industry in this new normal. We have recommended specific actions by which India can revive two of our economic powerhouses—the transport and power sectors—and emerge stronger."

The report lays out four principles as a framework for policymakers and other key decision-makers considering programmes to support India's clean energy future: 1) invest in least-cost-energy solutions, 2) support resilient and secure energy systems, 3) prioritize efficiency and competitiveness, and 4) promote social and environmental equity.

"India needs to identify strategic opportunities for economic recovery in the short, medium, and long terms that can translate challenges posed by the pandemic into clean energy transition opportunities," said Anil Srivastava, Principal Consultant and Mission Director, NITI Aayog.

Opportunities in the transport sector include making public transport safe, enhancing and expanding non-motorized transport infrastructure, reducing vehicle kilometres travelled through work-from-home where possible, supporting national strategies to adopt electric vehicles in the freight and passenger segments, and making India an automotive export hub.

In the power sector, opportunities include improving the electricity distribution business and its operations, enabling renewables and distributed energy resources, and promoting energy resilience and local manufacturing of renewable energy and energy storage technologies.

"The principles and opportunities in the report can provide guidance to India's public and private sector leaders on how to evaluate and prioritize stimulus and recovery options that continue to invest in a long-term clean energy future for India," said Akshima Ghate, Director, RMI India.

"Covid-19 has disrupted the world and affected everyone's lives," said Clay Stranger, senior director, Rocky Mountain Institute. "As India looks to recovery efforts, clean energy and mobility systems can make a more resilient India by bolstering manufacturing, enhancing the reliability of electricity, avoiding costly oil imports, and cleaning the air."

The report states that India's transport sector can save 1.7 gigatonnes of cumulative carbon dioxide emissions and avoid about 600 million tonnes of oil equivalent in fuel demand by 2030 through shared, electric, and connected passenger mobility and cost-effective, clean, and optimized freight transport. Significant savings are also achievable in the power sector through the adoption of renewable energy, energy storage, efficiency, and flexible generation and demand.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's TAP reports Q1 net loss of $443 mln as coronavirus hits air travel

TAP posted a first-quarter net loss of 395 million euros 443 million mainly due to coronavirus lockdowns that halted most air travel, the Portuguese airline said on Monday. March was already significantly impacted by the containment measure...

European shares edge lower at the end of strong quarter

European stocks slipped on Tuesday, with banks and energy firms leading the losses at the end of a strong quarter, while UK markets took a hit from a worse-than-expected GDP reading.The pan-European STOXX 600 index looked set to post a more...

Singapore reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers

Singapore on Tuesday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories. Of the new cases, three Singaporean citizens or permanent residents foreigners, the health ministry said. The rest 243 are foreign workers l...

Iranian-French academic's prison term confirmed by Iran's appeals court - Mizan news agency

Irans appeals court confirmed a five-year prison sentence for Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah on security charges, the Mizan news agency reported.Earlier this month, France demanded that Adelkhah be released immediately, saying her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020