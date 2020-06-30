Left Menu
Development News Edition

9,000 foreigners left in 43 flights from Goa during lockdown

As many as 43 special flights carrying nearly 9,000 foreigners have so far left from Goa to various international destinations during the coronavirus- induced lockdown, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:33 IST
9,000 foreigners left in 43 flights from Goa during lockdown

As many as 43 special flights carrying nearly 9,000 foreigners have so far left from Goa to various international destinations during the coronavirus- induced lockdown, officials said on Tuesday. The latest flight, of the Russian airliner Rossiya, carrying 318 adults and eight children, left from the Goa International Airport on Tuesday, airport director Gagan Malik said.

"So far, 43 flights carrying nearly 9,000 foreigners have left from Goa to various international destinations," he said. All protocols for COVID-19 were meticulously followed at the airport, he added.

Besides, nearly 1,000 foreigners, mostly from Britain and Russia, are still in the state, including those stranded due to coronavirus-induced restrictions and the ones vacationing here, Superintendent of Police (FRRO) Bosco George said. "There are some who are waiting for a special flight to carry them to their country, while others are staying back, he said.

There are many Russians whose visas have expired and they are waiting to complete the formalities to go back to their country, said Vikram Varma, legal counsel of the Russian Consulate in Mumbai. "They were supposed to travel back in March, but there were no flights and their visa period has expired. They have already applied for the renewal of visa so that they can go back, he said.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), an umbrella body of the hotel and travel industry stakeholders, said foreigners were still holidaying in some of the beach villages of the state. There are some foreigners who are waiting for the resumption of regular international flights to travel while some would like to stay back as Goa is a financially affordable destination for them, TTAG's executive member Savio Messias said.

He said foreigners were seen on the beaches of Agonda (in South Goa district) and Keri (North Goa district)..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's TAP reports Q1 net loss of $443 mln as coronavirus hits air travel

TAP posted a first-quarter net loss of 395 million euros 443 million mainly due to coronavirus lockdowns that halted most air travel, the Portuguese airline said on Monday. March was already significantly impacted by the containment measure...

European shares edge lower at the end of strong quarter

European stocks slipped on Tuesday, with banks and energy firms leading the losses at the end of a strong quarter, while UK markets took a hit from a worse-than-expected GDP reading.The pan-European STOXX 600 index looked set to post a more...

Singapore reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers

Singapore on Tuesday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories. Of the new cases, three Singaporean citizens or permanent residents foreigners, the health ministry said. The rest 243 are foreign workers l...

Iranian-French academic's prison term confirmed by Iran's appeals court - Mizan news agency

Irans appeals court confirmed a five-year prison sentence for Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah on security charges, the Mizan news agency reported.Earlier this month, France demanded that Adelkhah be released immediately, saying her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020